Campbell's Commissions First Official NFT Collection By Artist Sophia Chang To Celebrate Changes To Its Iconic Soup Can Labels

CAMDEN, N.J., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since Andy Warhol's famed 'Campbell's Soup Cans' series, the Campbell's red and white can has been rooted in art and pop culture. In celebration of a new label design, Campbell's is diving into the digital art world and dropping its first-ever Non-Fungible Token ("NFT"). The collection of 100 Campbell's authenticated NFT art pieces titled 'AmeriCANa -- SOPHIA CHANG X CAMPBELL'S' were created by celebrated street-style artist and illustrator, Sophia Chang, and will be exclusively available for purchase via the leader in drop culture, NTWRK on July 27 at 5:30 p.m. ET. Additionally, one exclusive and animated NFT art piece is available for auction on OpenSea beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET on July 27 and extending through Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. ET. All proceeds for the Campbell's NFTs will benefit Feeding America, a long-standing partner with Campbell in fighting food insecurity.

The refreshed label still evokes the same sense of comfort, goodness and Americana. To build on its legacy of inspiring artists, Campbell's partnered with Sophia Chang whose multimedia artwork puts a twist on classic American art styles through her unique visual storytelling. A self-proclaimed Campbell's kid and soup enthusiast, Chang's storytelling approach to her art and passion to empower communities is woven into her interpretation of the beloved nostalgia of the famed can, while creating space for a modern interpretation of the brand today. This NFT is a tribute to Campbell's continued evolution shown through the iconic designs it has produced throughout the years.

"Some of the most famous pop art ever created was inspired by the Campbell's red and white can -- the design is as much a staple of the grocery aisle as it is American culture," said Chang. "As a visual storyteller, I always am looking for new ways to express creativity. I wanted to hero the beloved label with key words that connect to the brand for me, while including a photo-real element of the fresh label to celebrate the new design."

New Look, Same M'm! M'm! Good! ®

Maintaining the famed red and white color blocking loved by generations, the redesigned Campbell's label features several new elements to contemporize the brand while respecting its heritage -- including a modernized logo scripture, which was based on founder Joseph Campbell's original signature. Campbell's fans will be able to spot more hidden elements, including the Campbell's 'C' in the fleur de lis and slanted 'O' in soup that pays tribute to the letters from the first red and white label in 1898.

"We've been on a journey to reimagine this iconic brand and appeal to new generations of consumers who are cooking at home more than ever, while still honoring our rich history," says Linda Lee, Chief Marketing Officer, Meals & Beverages, Campbell Soup Company. "The commissioning of our first-ever NFT art piece pays tribute to our place in art and pop culture, while celebrating in the most modern art medium to date. Sophia was a natural choice given her street art sensibility and her love of the Campbell's brand and its connection to the art world."

All proceeds from the sale of the NFTs will benefit Feeding America. Additionally, as part of Campbell's sustainability commitment, the brand will work with NTWRK and Aerial to offset the carbon footprint of the NFT.

To purchase the Limited Edition NFT art pieces please visit https://nft.thentwrk.com/drops/14/ and to place a bid on the 1-of-1 Animated Auction Item please visit our page on OpenSea.

About Campbell Soup Company

For more than 150 years, Campbell (NYSE: CPB) has been connecting people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted Campbell to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, Campbell generated fiscal 2020 net sales of more than $8.6 billion. Our portfolio includes iconic brands such as Campbell's, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Snyder's of Hanover, Swanson and V8. Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the environment. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 as well as the FTSE4Good and Bloomberg Gender-Equality Indices. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo.

About Sophia Chang

Sophia Chang hails from the borough of Queens, New York and in less than a decade managed to champion a name for herself in the art, design and streetwear community world wide. As a gifted multimedia storyteller with the ability to create lucid and inspirited imagery, she's expanding market boundaries and defining a new vivid, visual vocabulary. Online or in real life, Sophia inspires connection. Passionate about everyone's story, she listens and interprets those stories to empower the community she loves and respects.

About NTWRK

Named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and Ad Age's Hottest Brands, NTWRK is the premier North American livestream shopping platform where "entertainment meets e-commerce" (Forbes). Built on a digitally-innovative model of daily product drops, livestream shopping festivals and exclusive partnerships with world-renowned brands and creators, NTWRK has fostered an organic global community of artists and fans since its launch in 2018. Under the motto "Shopping At The Speed of Culture," NTWRK provides a curated digital shopping experience and access for Gen-Z and millennial consumers.

