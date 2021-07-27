West Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock

New Purchases: ESGV, XLRE, XLB, OGN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, West Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, West Financial Advisors, LLC owns 141 stocks with a total value of $326 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 151,441 shares, 19.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.45% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 314,117 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 713,437 shares, 11.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.43% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 424,467 shares, 11.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.88% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 66,967 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.25%

West Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

West Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $39.24 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $42.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 15,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

West Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $82.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

West Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 158 shares as of 2021-06-30.

West Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 7074.07%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $138.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 57,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.

West Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.53%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 209,146 shares as of 2021-06-30.

West Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 50.42%. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67. The stock is now traded at around $108.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 98,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.

West Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.32%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $130.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 60,232 shares as of 2021-06-30.

West Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 22.65%. The purchase prices were between $76.2 and $82.83, with an estimated average price of $80.27. The stock is now traded at around $85.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,589 shares as of 2021-06-30.

West Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 147.06%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $657.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 126 shares as of 2021-06-30.

West Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24.

West Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

West Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74.

West Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Dyne Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $15.53 and $22.33, with an estimated average price of $18.72.

West Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $96.56 and $105.59, with an estimated average price of $102.02.

West Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.

West Financial Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 70.14%. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.36%. West Financial Advisors, LLC still held 13,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.

West Financial Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 61.62%. The sale prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.26%. West Financial Advisors, LLC still held 37,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.

West Financial Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 70.31%. The sale prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $154.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. West Financial Advisors, LLC still held 2,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.

West Financial Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 65.42%. The sale prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $103.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. West Financial Advisors, LLC still held 3,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.

West Financial Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Oracle Corp by 61.56%. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $87.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. West Financial Advisors, LLC still held 2,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.

West Financial Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 77.63%. The sale prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. West Financial Advisors, LLC still held 813 shares as of 2021-06-30.