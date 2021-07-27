Logo
Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Buys Sendas Distribuidora SA, JD.com Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Sells NetEase Inc, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Sendas Distribuidora SA, JD.com Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Trip.com Group, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, sells NetEase Inc, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, TAL Education Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owns 70 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/coronation+fund+managers+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.
  1. JD.com Inc (JD) - 5,821,406 shares, 14.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.35%
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,281,245 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.15%
  3. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) - 11,162,043 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.02%
  4. Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 1,717,417 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
  5. NetEase Inc (NTES) - 1,248,832 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.38%
New Purchase: Sendas Distribuidora SA (ASAI)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. initiated holding in Sendas Distribuidora SA. The purchase prices were between $13 and $17.79, with an estimated average price of $15.68. The stock is now traded at around $17.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 7,441,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $144.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 71,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $249.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 37,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27. The stock is now traded at around $103.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.38 and $77.17, with an estimated average price of $71.53. The stock is now traded at around $64.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,871 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $80.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JD.com Inc (JD)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 28.35%. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $66.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 5,821,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. added to a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 65.02%. The purchase prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66. The stock is now traded at around $10.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 11,162,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 139.02%. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $38.23. The stock is now traded at around $25.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 2,464,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 59.22%. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $1.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 16,533,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. added to a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd by 48.55%. The purchase prices were between $16.3 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $18.18. The stock is now traded at around $14.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 8,277,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Yandex NV (YNDX)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. added to a holding in Yandex NV by 28.10%. The purchase prices were between $59.83 and $70.89, with an estimated average price of $65.61. The stock is now traded at around $69.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 1,984,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. sold out a holding in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. The sale prices were between $5.63 and $8.31, with an estimated average price of $7.12.

Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49.

Sold Out: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. keeps buying
