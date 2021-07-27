Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Buys Sendas Distribuidora SA, JD.com Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Sells NetEase Inc, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

New Purchases: ASAI, TMUS, BDX, WDC, U, BAX, TMO, PDD,

ASAI, TMUS, BDX, WDC, U, BAX, TMO, PDD, Added Positions: JD, TME, TCOM, EDU, MLCO, YNDX, AU, MELI, XP, CPRI, NFLX, ATUS, FISV, HDB, DAO, AMZN, CHTR, CP, UNP, MMYT, FB, SPOT, RYAAY, JOBS, UNH, ANTM, V, UBER, ICE, GOOGL, MGP, LIN, FWONK, CMCSA,

JD, TME, TCOM, EDU, MLCO, YNDX, AU, MELI, XP, CPRI, NFLX, ATUS, FISV, HDB, DAO, AMZN, CHTR, CP, UNP, MMYT, FB, SPOT, RYAAY, JOBS, UNH, ANTM, V, UBER, ICE, GOOGL, MGP, LIN, FWONK, CMCSA, Reduced Positions: NTES, BABA, FMX, TSM, TAL, INFY, STNE, EFX, ATHM, PAGS, MCO, MSFT, SCHW, YUMC, CRM, PM, WWE, SPGI, SE, ABBV,

NTES, BABA, FMX, TSM, TAL, INFY, STNE, EFX, ATHM, PAGS, MCO, MSFT, SCHW, YUMC, CRM, PM, WWE, SPGI, SE, ABBV, Sold Out: CBD, PINS, IAU, PYPL, ADP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sendas Distribuidora SA, JD.com Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Trip.com Group, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, sells NetEase Inc, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, TAL Education Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owns 70 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JD.com Inc (JD) - 5,821,406 shares, 14.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.35% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,281,245 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.15% Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) - 11,162,043 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.02% Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 1,717,417 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11% NetEase Inc (NTES) - 1,248,832 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.38%

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. initiated holding in Sendas Distribuidora SA. The purchase prices were between $13 and $17.79, with an estimated average price of $15.68. The stock is now traded at around $17.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 7,441,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $144.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 71,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $249.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 37,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27. The stock is now traded at around $103.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.38 and $77.17, with an estimated average price of $71.53. The stock is now traded at around $64.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,871 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $80.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 28.35%. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $66.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 5,821,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. added to a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 65.02%. The purchase prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66. The stock is now traded at around $10.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 11,162,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 139.02%. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $38.23. The stock is now traded at around $25.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 2,464,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 59.22%. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $1.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 16,533,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. added to a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd by 48.55%. The purchase prices were between $16.3 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $18.18. The stock is now traded at around $14.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 8,277,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. added to a holding in Yandex NV by 28.10%. The purchase prices were between $59.83 and $70.89, with an estimated average price of $65.61. The stock is now traded at around $69.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 1,984,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. sold out a holding in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. The sale prices were between $5.63 and $8.31, with an estimated average price of $7.12.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19.