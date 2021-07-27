E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. Buys KE Holdings Inc, Li Auto Inc, XPeng Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Pinduoduo Inc, Baidu Inc

New Purchases: QFIN, IMAB, API, DADA, OCFT, CD, ZH, TUYA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys KE Holdings Inc, Li Auto Inc, XPeng Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, 360 DigiTech Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Pinduoduo Inc, Baidu Inc, TAL Education Group, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. owns 45 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JD.com Inc (JD) - 221,979 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.14% NIO Inc (NIO) - 331,904 shares, 10.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.37% Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 112,627 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.34% Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 69,232 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.6% NetEase Inc (NTES) - 103,225 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.07%

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in 360 DigiTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.83 and $44.05, with an estimated average price of $30.29. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 21,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in I-MAB. The purchase prices were between $47.86 and $83.95, with an estimated average price of $65.69. The stock is now traded at around $62.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 8,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Agora Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.94 and $59.8, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $27.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 12,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Dada Nexus Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.92 and $31.99, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 15,132 shares as of 2021-06-30.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.39 and $19.06, with an estimated average price of $14.35. The stock is now traded at around $8.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 29,871 shares as of 2021-06-30.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Chindata Group Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.06 and $16.98, with an estimated average price of $15.09. The stock is now traded at around $12.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 21,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 175.75%. The purchase prices were between $44.58 and $60.88, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $24.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 91,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Li Auto Inc by 152.23%. The purchase prices were between $17.01 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $30.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 121,321 shares as of 2021-06-30.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. added to a holding in XPeng Inc by 82.64%. The purchase prices were between $23.56 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $34.13. The stock is now traded at around $40.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 83,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 73.60%. The purchase prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66. The stock is now traded at around $10.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 171,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Gaotu Techedu Inc by 51.78%. The purchase prices were between $12.56 and $35.51, with an estimated average price of $22.56. The stock is now traded at around $2.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 31,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95.

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.