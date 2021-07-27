Logo
E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. Buys KE Holdings Inc, Li Auto Inc, XPeng Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Pinduoduo Inc, Baidu Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys KE Holdings Inc, Li Auto Inc, XPeng Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, 360 DigiTech Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Pinduoduo Inc, Baidu Inc, TAL Education Group, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. owns 45 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/e+fund+management+%28hong+kong%29+co.%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd.
  1. JD.com Inc (JD) - 221,979 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.14%
  2. NIO Inc (NIO) - 331,904 shares, 10.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.37%
  3. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 112,627 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.34%
  4. Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 69,232 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.6%
  5. NetEase Inc (NTES) - 103,225 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.07%
New Purchase: 360 DigiTech Inc (QFIN)

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in 360 DigiTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.83 and $44.05, with an estimated average price of $30.29. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 21,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: I-MAB (IMAB)

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in I-MAB. The purchase prices were between $47.86 and $83.95, with an estimated average price of $65.69. The stock is now traded at around $62.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 8,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Agora Inc (API)

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Agora Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.94 and $59.8, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $27.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 12,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dada Nexus Ltd (DADA)

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Dada Nexus Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.92 and $31.99, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 15,132 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd (OCFT)

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.39 and $19.06, with an estimated average price of $14.35. The stock is now traded at around $8.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 29,871 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Chindata Group Holdings Ltd (CD)

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Chindata Group Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.06 and $16.98, with an estimated average price of $15.09. The stock is now traded at around $12.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 21,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 175.75%. The purchase prices were between $44.58 and $60.88, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $24.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 91,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Li Auto Inc (LI)

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Li Auto Inc by 152.23%. The purchase prices were between $17.01 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $30.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 121,321 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: XPeng Inc (XPEV)

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. added to a holding in XPeng Inc by 82.64%. The purchase prices were between $23.56 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $34.13. The stock is now traded at around $40.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 83,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 73.60%. The purchase prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66. The stock is now traded at around $10.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 171,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gaotu Techedu Inc (GOTU)

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Gaotu Techedu Inc by 51.78%. The purchase prices were between $12.56 and $35.51, with an estimated average price of $22.56. The stock is now traded at around $2.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 31,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.

Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.



Here is the complete portfolio of E Fund Management (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd.. Also check out:

insider

insider