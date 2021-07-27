Logo
Progress Reduces Barriers to Fast and Stable Application Deployment with Telerik Test Studio

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Latest release of test automation platform accelerates the entire application development lifecycle with advanced capabilities for debugging test failures

BEDFORD, Mass., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress ( PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced the R2 2021 release of Progress® Telerik® Test Studio®, the enterprise UI test automation platform. With this release, Progress decreases app deployment time through new features and enhancements for easily identifying and fixing test failures. Progress also introduced support for .NET 5, .NET Core and .NET 6 Preview to extend coverage of WPF application testing as well as flexible license management for enterprise customers.

According to Gartner®, “Traditional, testing-focused software quality approaches fail to deliver innovation quickly and lack the agility to quickly respond to defects.”1 The latest release of Telerik Test Studio automation platform decreases deployment time by enabling testers to minimize unstable test scripts, spend less time troubleshooting and fixing broken tests and reduce technical debt to mission-critical deployment workflows.

“QA engineers are usually up against tight deadlines to ensure that their applications run seamlessly before the product can be released,” said Loren Jarrett, General Manager, Developer Tools, Progress. “The latest release of Telerik Test Studio removes a lot of the time pressure by providing more in-depth insights into test failures immediately and simplifying test debugging. Armed with more information and powerful capabilities, QA teams can be more productive and deliver much more rapidly.”

What’s new in Telerik Test Studio R2 2021:

  • Improved Step Failure Details accelerate test debugging
    One of the biggest challenges in test automation is understanding why a test has failed and how to quickly fix it. With the R2 2021 release, the Step Failure Details dialog receives a new UI and new features, making it easier for testers to receive insights about test failures. It also provides guidance throughout the test debugging process. An easier workflow helps users identify and fix failures using screenshots to validate expected versus actual results. The quality of screenshots has been enhanced, allowing zooming in on images and expansion into full screen. The Step Failure Details now include new technical documentation and suggestions about fixing the most common test failures.
  • .NET 5, .NET Core and .NET 6 Preview support for WPF applications
    In its continuous effort to help testers modernize their test automation initiatives and meet their testing needs across the latest technologies and frameworks, Progress has added support for .NET 5, .NET Core and .NET 6 Preview. Testers now have access to test recording and execution scenarios for WPF applications based on the latest framework technology in Telerik Test Studio.
  • New license management options for large-team organizations
    The new license management options in Telerik Test Studio help large-team organizations ensure uninterrupted testing cycles even within the most advanced software testing architectures. Enterprises with high-license seat demand can easily scale their testing operations across teams, countries and business units.

“Telerik Test Studio enables our quality assurance team to quickly identify potential bugs pre-release within the DevOps pipeline,” said Mike Goodwin, Director of Technical Support and Quality Assurance, Kiddie Academy®. “We have been able to scale and accelerate delivery of new features while reducing our manual testing on existing functionality. The features are deep, yet easy to use. The consistent addition of new and improved features helps improve the efficiency of our testing efforts.”

The new release of Telerik Test Studio automation platform is available today. For more information, visit https://www.telerik.com/teststudio. Register here for the R2 2021 Telerik Test Studio release webinar, taking place on August 26, to learn more.

Additional Resources

About Progress
Progress ( PRGS) provides the leading products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. Our comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive, and we have a deep commitment to the developer community, both open source and commercial alike. With Progress solutions, organizations can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which apps are configured, deployed and scaled, make critical data and content more accessible and secure—leading to competitive differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000+ enterprise customers, and a three-million-strong developer community rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress, Telerik and Test Studio are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contacts:
Kim Baker
Progress
+1-781-280-4000
[email protected]

1 Gartner, “Improve Software Quality by Building Digital Immunity,” Joachim Herschmann, January 22, 2021

ti?nf=ODI4NzUyNCM0MzE1MTczIzIwMDYzMjY=
439a94dd-ad2c-4912-9d29-35918f1d5d9b

