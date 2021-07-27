Progress Reduces Barriers to Fast and Stable Application Deployment with Telerik Test Studio

BEDFORD, Mass., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress ( PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced the R2 2021 release of Progress® Telerik® Test Studio®, the enterprise UI test automation platform. With this release, Progress decreases app deployment time through new features and enhancements for easily identifying and fixing test failures. Progress also introduced support for .NET 5, .NET Core and .NET 6 Preview to extend coverage of WPF application testing as well as flexible license management for enterprise customers.



According to Gartner®, “Traditional, testing-focused software quality approaches fail to deliver innovation quickly and lack the agility to quickly respond to defects.”1 The latest release of Telerik Test Studio automation platform decreases deployment time by enabling testers to minimize unstable test scripts, spend less time troubleshooting and fixing broken tests and reduce technical debt to mission-critical deployment workflows.

“QA engineers are usually up against tight deadlines to ensure that their applications run seamlessly before the product can be released,” said Loren Jarrett, General Manager, Developer Tools, Progress. “The latest release of Telerik Test Studio removes a lot of the time pressure by providing more in-depth insights into test failures immediately and simplifying test debugging. Armed with more information and powerful capabilities, QA teams can be more productive and deliver much more rapidly.”

What’s new in Telerik Test Studio R2 2021:

Improved Step Failure Details accelerate test debugging

One of the biggest challenges in test automation is understanding why a test has failed and how to quickly fix it. With the R2 2021 release, the Step Failure Details dialog receives a new UI and new features, making it easier for testers to receive insights about test failures. It also provides guidance throughout the test debugging process. An easier workflow helps users identify and fix failures using screenshots to validate expected versus actual results. The quality of screenshots has been enhanced, allowing zooming in on images and expansion into full screen. The Step Failure Details now include new technical documentation and suggestions about fixing the most common test failures.

.NET 5, .NET Core and .NET 6 Preview support for WPF applications

In its continuous effort to help testers modernize their test automation initiatives and meet their testing needs across the latest technologies and frameworks, Progress has added support for .NET 5, .NET Core and .NET 6 Preview. Testers now have access to test recording and execution scenarios for WPF applications based on the latest framework technology in Telerik Test Studio.

New license management options for large-team organizations

The new license management options in Telerik Test Studio help large-team organizations ensure uninterrupted testing cycles even within the most advanced software testing architectures. Enterprises with high-license seat demand can easily scale their testing operations across teams, countries and business units.

“Telerik Test Studio enables our quality assurance team to quickly identify potential bugs pre-release within the DevOps pipeline,” said Mike Goodwin, Director of Technical Support and Quality Assurance, Kiddie Academy®. “We have been able to scale and accelerate delivery of new features while reducing our manual testing on existing functionality. The features are deep, yet easy to use. The consistent addition of new and improved features helps improve the efficiency of our testing efforts.”

The new release of Telerik Test Studio automation platform is available today. For more information, visit https://www.telerik.com/teststudio. Register here for the R2 2021 Telerik Test Studio release webinar, taking place on August 26, to learn more.

