Skechers' Animal Rights Movement Surpasses $7 Million in Donations

Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company™, is celebrating its newest milestone for its philanthropic BOBS division: the Company’s total donations have now surpassed $7 million for animals in need throughout the United States and Canada. Through its partnership with Petco Love, a national nonprofit working to lead and inspire change for animals, and sales of its extensive BOBS footwear, apparel and accessory offering, Skechers’ funds have helped save and support over 1.3 million shelter pets across North America.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005061/en/

A MeoowzResQ kitten at a Skechers adoption event in California during National Foster a Pet Month. Through its partnerships with Petco Love and animal welfare organizations, Skechers has donated over $7 million, promoted pet adoptions and raised funds in stores – helping to save and support over 1.3 million shelter pets in the United States and Canada. (Photo credit: Lori Fusaro for BOBS from Skechers + Petco Love)

The brand has continued to drive public awareness for animal welfare this summer with National Foster A Pet month in June—hosting pet adoption events at Skechers retail stores with Petco Love’s animal welfare partners. Community members welcomed home dogs and cats from lifesaving organizations in Dallas, Texas; Harahan, Louisiana; Hialeah, Florida; Marlton, New Jersey and Moreno Valley, California. Consumers across America were also able to support Petco Love and more than 4,000 of its animal welfare partners at local Skechers stores, by rounding up their purchases at checkout—a campaign that raised over $87,000 for dogs and cats independent of Skechers’ total donations.

“As a brand with a vast network of stores, we love finding new ways to inspire consumers and mobilize our stores for good—and these adoption and round-up events have resonated with the public and help bring our BOBS message to life,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “We’ve given more than $3.4 million to Petco Love since we launched our partnership in 2019—a movement that’s already transformed thousands of pets’ and persons’ lives in America and is now building momentum across Canada.”

“Our partnership with BOBS from Skechers helps further our mission to end preventable euthanasia and make communities and pet families closer, stronger and healthier,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Shelter pets were there for us throughout the pandemic providing unconditional love and joy. Fostering, adopting, volunteering, and donating are ways we can be there for them and make a difference.”

Initially a philanthropic collection of slip-on styles that donated new shoes to children in need, the BOBS from Skechers movement has grown to include a popular offering of footwear, apparel and accessories dedicated to helping shelter animals. For every BOBS item purchased in the United States and Canada, a donation is made to Petco+Love to help support shelter pets and its lifesaving animal welfare organization network.* Skechers has helped save over 955,000 dogs, cats and other animals through pet adoptions, and contributed to the care of over 395,000 additional animals at nurseries, sanctuaries and medical care facilities.

The BOBS from Skechers collection is available at Skechers.com, Skechers and Petco+stores, and select department and specialty locations in the United States. To learn more, follow BOBS from Skechers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or visit BOBSfromSkechers.com. For more on Petco Love, visit petcolove.org or follow at Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

*Skechers U.S.A., Inc., 228 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, 310-318-3100. Petco Love, 654 Richland Hills Drive, San Antonio, TX 78245, 858-453-7845. During the promotion, BOBS from Skechers will donate twenty-five cents USD per item of specially marked BOBS from Skechers footwear, apparel and accessories sold in the U.S. to Petco Love, a 501c3 nonprofit organization that helps save the lives of dogs, cats and other pets in America’s shelters. The promotion runs from January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2022.

Skechers USA Canada Inc., 5055 Satellite Drive, Unit Number 6, Mississauga, ON L4W 5K7 Canada, 877-644-4414. Petco Love, 654 Richland Hills Drive, San Antonio, TX 78245, 858-453-7845. During the promotion, BOBS from Skechers will donate twenty-five cents CAD per item of specially marked BOBS from Skechers footwear, apparel and accessories sold in Canada to Petco Love, a nonprofit organization that helps save the lives of dogs, cats and other pets in Canada’s shelters. The promotion runs from January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2022.

Skechers USA Canada Inc., 5055 Satellite Drive, Unit Number 6, Mississauga, ON L4W 5K7 Canada, 877-644-4414. Petco Love, 654 Richland Hills Drive, San Antonio, TX 78245, 858-453-7845. Pendant la promotion, 25 cents seront versées avec chaque vente de chaussure, vêtement et accessoire portant la marque BOBS de Skechers au Canada à Petco Love, une organisation sans but lucratif dédiée à sauver la vie des chiens, chats et autres animaux en refuges au Canada. La promotion est valide du 1 janvier 2020 et se termine le 31 décembre 2022.

About SKECHERS USA, Inc.

Skechers ( NYSE:SKX, Financial), The Comfort Technology Company based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in the United States and over 170 countries and territories via department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through 4,057 Company and third-party-owned retail stores and e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia, Israel and Mexico, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, India, Europe and Latin America. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

About BOBS from Skechers

BOBS from Skechers’ charitable collection of shoes, apparel and accessories have improved animals’ lives: over the past five years, Skechers has contributed more than $7 million to help more than 1.3 million shelter pets, including saving more than 955,000 rescued pets in the United States and Canada. It all started in 2011, when Skechers launched a movement to support children impacted by natural disasters and poverty – a cause that has helped the Company donate more than 16 million new pairs of shoes to kids in more than 60 countries worldwide. To learn more about BOBS from Skechers’ commitment to making a difference, visit BOBSfromSkechers.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Petco Love (Formerly Petco Foundation)

Petco Love is a nonprofit changing lives by making communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, we’ve empowered animal welfare organizations by investing $300 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide. Today, our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating+tools+animal+lovers+need+to+reunite+lost+pets, and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us. Is love calling you? Join us. Visit petcolove.org or follow at Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn to be part of the lifesaving work we’re leading every day.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, Skechers’ future domestic and international growth, financial results and operations including expected net sales and earnings, its development of new products, future demand for its products, its planned domestic and international expansion, opening of new stores and additional expenditures, and advertising and marketing initiatives. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking language such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will result,” “could,” “may,” “might,” or any variations of such words with similar meanings. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include the disruption of business and operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic; international economic, political and market conditions including the challenging consumer retail markets in the United States; sustaining, managing and forecasting costs and proper inventory levels; losing any significant customers; decreased demand by industry retailers and cancellation of order commitments due to the lack of popularity of particular designs and/or categories of products; maintaining brand image and intense competition among sellers of footwear for consumers, especially in the highly competitive performance footwear market; anticipating, identifying, interpreting or forecasting changes in fashion trends, consumer demand for the products and the various market factors described above; sales levels during the spring, back-to-school and holiday selling seasons; and other factors referenced or incorporated by reference in Skechers’ annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2021. More specifically, the COVID-19 pandemic has had and is currently having a significant impact on Skechers’ business, financial conditions, cash flow and results of operations. Forward-looking statements with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic include, without limitation, Skechers’ plans in response to this pandemic. At this time, there is significant uncertainty about the COVID-19 pandemic, including without limitation, (i) the duration and extent of the impact of the pandemic, (ii) governmental responses to the pandemic, including how such responses could impact Skechers’ business and operations, as well as the operations of its factories and other business partners, (iii) the effectiveness of Skechers’ actions taken in response to these risks, and (iv) Skechers’ ability to effectively and timely adjust its plans in response to the rapidly changing retail and economic environment. Taking these and other risk factors associated with the COVID-19 pandemic into consideration, the dynamic nature of these circumstances means that what is stated in this press release could change at any time, and as a result, actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The risks included here are not exhaustive. Skechers operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and we cannot predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the impact of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Moreover, reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005061/en/