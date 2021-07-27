The Beachbody Company's MYXfitness Introduces New MYX II Bike; The First Connected Fitness Bike with Two Fitness Platforms Available

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) (“Beachbody” or the “Company”) a leading subscription health and wellness company, today announced it is launching the new MYX II bike, the next advancement in its commercial-grade and highly personalized indoor cycling experience. Staying true to MYXfitness' mission to deliver a studio-quality riding experience with a broad range of content that meets people where they are, MYX bikes will now feature industry-leading hardware upgrades andtwo unique digital fitness platforms from Beachbody on Demand (BOD) and Openfit.

Great fitness has never been “one size fits all.” That’s why MYX is creating a more personalized fitness experience with its industry-leading 360-degree swivel 21.5” touchscreen and completely adjustable seat and handlebars, as well as the ability to choose between two digital platforms. Openfit will offer live and on-demand workouts led by certified trainers that provide 1:1 personal attention. For those looking for a large group exercise experience, MYX will also offer daily live and on-demand studio classes through Beachbody’s “BOD Interactive” (BODi - pronounced “body”), a new live interactive content membership offering, with access to Beachbody's world-class catalog of comprehensive fitness and nutrition programs.

“MYX started with the premise of offering the highest quality bike at a more affordable price,” said Heberto Calves, President of MYXfitness. “Now with access to Beachbody’s superior content machine, Super Trainers, and Openfit’s personalized fitness experience, we’re excited to help millions of people achieve their goals and lead healthy, fulfilling lives. By offering both Beachbody and Openfit experiences on the MYX complete home fitness system, we’re now able to provide alternatives to serve entire households and people at every level with differing personal preferences — from those looking for boutique-style training to those who prefer the electric energy of live classes, as well as all those who prefer the convenience of workouts on demand. And, by offering heart-rate based rides, our members have more ways to get real results than ever before.”

A STUDIO-QUALITY BIKE, NOW EVEN BETTER

Like the original bike, MYX II and MYX II Plus bring the quality and benefits of professional bikes to the home. Built to the standards of a commercial environment where the need for durability and customized fit is required, the MYX bike provides in-home riders with the adjustability, comfort, and safety – as well as reliability that is often overlooked in the purchase decision, until it’s too late.

The MYX bike fits a greater range of rider weight and height than many residential bike competitors - up to 350 lbs. and 6’8” tall, and its fore/aft handlebar adjustability and optimized Q-factor – the distance between the pedal cranks - provide a truly personalized fit that conforms to the body’s natural ankle, knee, and hip alignment.

The MYX II features a 21.5” rotating sweat-proof touchscreen making it easy to transition from bike to floor workouts and a Polar OH1 heart rate monitor to fuel the brand’s heart rate-based workouts. In addition, the MYX II Plus offers a complete set of dumbbells, a kettlebell, a resistance band, a stability mat for the bike, an exercise mat, and a foam roller to turn the bike into the household’s designated fitness center for consistency and variety.

New to the MYX II and MYX II Plus is a state-of-the-art sensor providing cadence, speed, and distance metrics — one that’s 10% more accurate than standard magnetic resistance-based sensors. Also new, the pioneering touchscreen now has up-leveled 20W speakers for an immersive music experience, improved processing power for faster downloads, and a sleek design that’s 30% slimmer. MYX also added a premium Sony 8 megapixel camera to facilitate the immersive experience of interactive group fitness classes and personalized training, coupled with security features to maintain members’ privacy. In addition, upgrades to the tablet firmware will enable members to connect their Apple Watch for use as a heart rate monitor in all workouts.

ONE BIKE, TWO UNIQUE FITNESS EXPERIENCES

Following the recent merger, The Beachbody Company and its three brands - connected fitness brand MYXfitness™, the Beachbody on Demand® streaming platform and the live Openfit™ digital streaming platform - will introduce two distinct connected fitness experiences to the original MYX and new MYX II bikes that users can choose from based on their fitness preferences.

Openfit’s expansive program library is now available on the MYX Home Studio. Those looking for a more boutique 1:1 experience can choose from personal-trainer-led classes, on-demand workouts and structured fitness programs from trainers such as Andrea Rogers, Kelsey Heenan, Lita Lewis, Jen Widerstrom and more, as well as fun challenges with celebrities such as Shay Mitchell, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and others. Access to Openfit’s live walking and running classes and trainer-led workouts with real-time feedback are also available on mobile and the web for all members at launch. The best part? Coming this fall, Openfit members will also be able to use the cameras on their MYX II bike during Openfit Live classes, where the user can grant our certified trainers permission to oversee the member’s form on a split screen and provide personalized tips, modifications and inspiration to help them get the most out of their workout from HIIT, strength training, barre, Pilates, yoga, meditation, stretching and more.

In September, MYX bike owners can also access Beachbody On Demand (BOD), including the new premium-level tier BODi, on their MYX bike and be a part of one of the world’s largest fitness communities. MYX bike owners looking for the kinetic energy group classes can join BODi’s breakthrough live group experiences and on-demand workouts — on and off the bike — led by Beachbody Super Trainers Amoila Cesar, Autumn Calabrese, Elise Joan, Idalis Velazquez, Jennifer Jacobs, Jericho Matthews, Joel Freeman, Megan Davies, and Shaun T, among other certified instructors. Beachbody’s vast, diverse library of programs such as Muscle Burns Fat (#mbf), 21 Day Fix, 80 Day Obsession, Insanity, LIIFT4, Morning Meltdown 100, and P90X, will also be included. In addition, BODi members will be able to use the camera on their MYX II bike to join the onscreen "BODcasts" during live trainer-led classes and broadcast their workout to the jumbo screen in the BODi studio along with dozens of other participants. The new BODcast feature also allows BODi trainers to see participants on-screen and provide shout-outs and personalized corrections and cues.

“I’m proud of the Beachbody reputation for delivering unprecedented in-home fitness innovations. But what we are offering on the MYX II touchscreen could be our boldest in two decades of creating fitness content,” said Carl Daikeler, co-founder, Chairman and CEO of The Beachbody Company. “Every time I see how colorful, immersive and exciting this live content is going to be, I’m reminded of the leap television made when it went from black and white to color. We’re about to see that same quantum leap of the indoor cycling experience on the MYX II bike, and it’s going to blow members’ minds!”

Openfit memberships will be available to new MYX II and MYX II Plus at the same competitive $29 per month offered currently by MYX. BODi will be available this fall for $19.95 per month on top of the $99 annual BOD membership – effectively just $28.20 per month. New members can choose to join one or both. Current MYX bike owners will have access to either digital membership as well as the ability to add cadence metrics to their existing experience through an accessory attachment (sold separately). The new MYX II and MYX II Plus are competitively priced at $1,599 and $1,799, respectively, including free delivery and assembly ($250 value).

