ZoomInfo Named to 2021 Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials List

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, has been named to the 2021+Fortune+Best+Workplaces+for+Millennials+List.

Fortune worked with its research partner Great Place to Work to find the 100 best employers for employees born between 1981 and 1997—a generation known for changing jobs frequently, but also for appreciating companies with strong values. To determine millennials’ workplace preferences, Great Place to Work analyzed feedback representing more than 5.3 million U.S. employees.

“This was a particularly important recognition for ZoomInfo,” said ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck. “We pride ourselves on being a workplace where everyone can start and grow their careers, regardless of background, education, or experience. If you have the drive to become 1% better every single day, you can achieve the career you dream of at ZoomInfo.”

“I like working at ZoomInfo because it's a company that thrives on strong critical thinking and pushing the boundaries of what's possible,” said Zachary Thompson, a Senior Manager of Global Sales Development at ZoomInfo. “It's a ‘one team, one dream’ culture, where everyone motivates each other to achieve excellence, both individually and as a team. ZoomInfo is a high-energy and inclusive workplace that rewards people who are good at building bridges and being cross-functional.”

“I love how fast-paced we are here,” added Ryan O’Neil, a Senior Manager of Account Management. “You’re given an opportunity to drive change the moment you walk in the door.”

ZoomInfo offers a number of incentives to make its modern workplace more comfortable for all employees. The company is returning to in-person work under a hybrid-remote structure to ease employees back into the office setting and enable collaboration while still emphasizing a work-life balance. It focuses on inclusion by offering a network of six employee resource groups that give workers confidence to be themselves at the office. Employees at all levels are frequently asked to provide input and feedback on work projects and company culture. Office life at ZoomInfo is full of energy, powered by perks like on-site fitness centers and fully stocked break rooms.

ZoomInfo is a Great+Place+To+Work+%26reg%3B-Certified company.

View the complete 2021+Fortune+Best+Workplaces+for+Millennials+List. To learn more about career opportunities at ZoomInfo, please visit www.zoominfo.com%2Fabout%2Fcareers.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 20,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled+data+coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales+Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR+and+CCPA+compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance%2C+privacy%2C+and+security. For more information about our leading go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, and how they help sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

