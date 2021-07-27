Logo
Consolidated Communications Delivers Gigabit Internet to 122,000 Homes and Small Businesses in First Half of 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Consolidated+Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a top 10 fiber provider, delivered new, high-speed fiber internet services to 122,000 homes and small businesses in the first half of 2021, setting the company well on its way to completing 300,000 gigabit speed fiber connections by the end of the year.

More than 60 towns in California, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Texas, and Vermont have benefited from the company’s five-year fiber expansion plan, which will upgrade more than 70% of its service footprint to symmetrical, multi-gig speeds.

These infrastructure updates play a critical role in bridging the digital divide that exists across all states and especially rural areas during a time when broadband internet access is more important than ever for families and communities. Consolidated’s fiber internet delivers speeds 20 times faster than the national averagei, with symmetrical upload and download speeds, allowing customers to work and learn from home, video chat without freezing, and download high-definition video with multiple connected devices simultaneously.

“Consolidated Communications’ fiber internet is faster than the fastest upstream offered by my previous provider,” said Dave Hamilton, Durham, N.H., resident and host of the popular Mac Geek Gab podcast. “Uploading podcasts and video files was always a struggle with cable, but my Consolidated symmetrical fiber connection has made it so much smoother and faster, with noticeably lower latency.”

Consolidated’s new fiber-to-the-premises internet networks are delivering reliable, high-speed connectivity with highly competitive pricing and plans for a wide range of needs. Symmetrical 1-gig service is available for $70 per month, including equipment and installation costs. All residential plans feature a one-year price lock with no contract required.

Residents can visit consolidated.com%2FFiberLife to pre-register for or order new fiber service. Or, call 1-888-598-1785 to learn more. Business owners can visit consolidated.com%2FFiberBiz to learn more about fiber at work.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated+Communications+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the latest reliable communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning nearly 50,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support. Learn more at consolidated.com. Connect with us on social+media.

i 2020+State+of+the+Internet+Report from HighSpeedInternet.com

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210727005278r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005278/en/

