Mark T. Rankin Named Vice President of Global Systems at RPM

RPM+International+Inc. (NYSE: RPM) today announced that Mark T. Rankin has been named vice president – global systems, effective July 22. He will report to Lonny R. DiRusso, RPM’s vice president and chief information officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005066/en/

Mark T. Rankin, Vice President - Global Systems, RPM International Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

Rankin has been a key senior IT leader, overseeing many global systems activities during the past several years. In his new role, he will manage system implementations, deploy advanced data analytics, develop global software strategies and continue to oversee the digital transformation activities. He has provided essential support for significant initiatives, including a unified technology platform, pricing scorecards and data analytics services.

Rankin joined RPM’s IT intern program over 18 years ago and has held various IT positions of increasing responsibility, including his most recent role as senior director – global systems. Prior to that, he was vice president of information technology at RPM’s Specialty Products Group from 2018 to 2020. Rankin has managed RPM’s website development initiatives, supervised digital marketing and digital transformation activities, including oversight of the ERP migration at Specialty Products Group, and currently plays a critical management role in advancing data analytics capabilities across the organization. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Cleveland State University.

“Throughout his career, Mark has been instrumental in establishing and leading RPM’s information technology, digital marketing and global systems initiatives,” stated Frank C. Sullivan, RPM chairman and CEO. “At RPM, we believe leadership development is a driving force behind our success. We’re confident that Mark’s new leadership position will continue to propel RPM’s growth and maximize long-term value for our key stakeholders.”

About RPM

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio with hundreds of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, Day-Glo, Legend+Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces, to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM’s brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help build a better world. The company employs approximately 15,500 individuals worldwide. Visit www.RPMinc.com to learn more.

For more information, contact Russell L. Gordon, vice president and chief financial officer, at 330-273-5090 or [email protected].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005066/en/