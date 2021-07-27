RPM Names Michael J. Laroche as VP, Controller and CAO

RPM+International+Inc. (NYSE: RPM) today announced that Michael J. Laroche, chief financial officer of its Specialty+Products+Group (SPG) operating segment, has been appointed vice president, controller and chief accounting officer for RPM, effective November 1. He will succeed Keith Smiley, current RPM vice president of finance and controller, who previously announced he will retire from his role in October.

Laroche joined SPG in 2016 as controller and was promoted to vice president and controller before rising to the position of CFO. Before joining the company, he was a senior manager at PwC. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and a master’s degree in accounting from the State University of New York at Albany. Laroche is also a certified public accountant.

“Since joining the Specialty Products Group, Mike has exhibited strong leadership skills, sound judgment and an ability to see the bigger picture—all of which make him a natural fit for this role,” stated Frank C. Sullivan, RPM chairman and CEO. “I have been particularly impressed with the tremendous strides he made over the past few years in improving SPG’s reporting and analysis capabilities while also navigating the challenges of a remote work environment during the Covid pandemic. I am very happy to welcome him to our corporate leadership team.”

Smiley was elected vice president of finance and controller in April 2012, serving as the company's principal accounting officer and managing its capital markets activities. He joined RPM as an internal auditor in 1992 and subsequently became corporate controller in 1993 and treasurer in 1997. Mr. Smiley was elected vice president – treasurer and assistant secretary in 1999. Prior to joining RPM, he was with Ciulla, Smith & Dale, LLP, an accounting firm.

“Keith has been a trusted member of the RPM family for nearly 30 years,” continued Sullivan. “During Keith’s time at RPM, revenues grew from $550 million to $6.1 billion. Keith has been an integral part of the team responsible for that success. On behalf of the entire RPM leadership team, I wish him all the best as he enters a well-earned retirement.”

About RPM

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio with hundreds of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, Day-Glo, Legend+Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces, to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM’s brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help build a better world. The company employs approximately 15,500 individuals worldwide. Visit www.RPMinc.com to learn more.

For more information, contact Russell L. Gordon, vice president and chief financial officer, at 330-273-5090 or [email protected].

