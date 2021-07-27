Logo
AdvisorEngine Hires Raj Madan as Chief Information Officer

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

AdvisorEngine®, the financial experience company and provider of industry-leading CRM and portfolio management technology, has completed a rigorous search for a Chief Information Officer (CIO) with the recent hire of Raj Madan.

“The creation of this role comes at an important moment for the company, as we deliver the next generation of our end-to-end wealth technology platform and evolve our industry-leading Junxure+CRM,” says AdvisorEngine CEO Rich Cancro. “While getting to know Raj, we were especially drawn to his passion for delivering actionable data at scale. We are fortunate to welcome someone of Raj’s caliber to help take the platform to a new level for growing wealth management firms.”

Madan brings over 20 years of technology leadership experience at BNY Mellon. In his eight years as BNY Mellon’s Pershing’s Managing Director of Common Services, Architecture and Innovation, Madan architected and implemented its Global Business Platform, enabling a single-user experience across brokerage and bank custody. He also created the Pershing Advanced Technology Labs and led hackathons that produced stretch innovations.

At AdvisorEngine, Madan will lead all technology functions, including architecture, software development, infrastructure and IT. He will work closely with Patrick Arnold, AdvisorEngine Head of Product, to deliver on the company’s fast-moving product development roadmap. He will also deepen relationships with senior leaders at custodians and fintech companies as part of the company’s open-architecture technology partnership strategy.

“The most impactful technology breakthroughs in wealth management are occurring at the intersection of portfolios and relationships. There is no company better positioned to deliver in this area,” Madan says. “I am energized to join AdvisorEngine and look forward to working with the tremendously talented team here to partner with growing advisory firms.”

AdvisorEngine technology is designed to serve three core user groups: financial advisors, business operations professionals and their clients. The company has invested heavily in an open-architecture technology foundation that provides integrated functionality across the full wealth management lifecycle - including proposal generation, client profiling, digital account opening and funding, portfolio reporting, trading and rebalancing tools, fee billing, white-label client portal and Junxure CRM. Firms have the control to brand and customize the offering to ensure the experience reflects their own unique and differentiated value proposition.

“Increasingly, business leaders are asking for our help in reviewing their full technology strategy. Raj’s experience allows AdvisorEngine to serve as an essential partner during these important decision-making moments and beyond, as firms move into implementation,” says AdvisorEngine COO Craig Ramsey. “From a technology roadmap perspective, his focus on rapid, iterative software development will allow us to maintain our growth company edge as we scale the business.”

This CIO hire is a key step in the company’s ongoing expansion plan, which includes new hires in New York, NY and Raleigh, NC. Interested candidates should visit http%3A%2F%2Fcareers.advisorengine.com%2F.

About AdvisorEngine®

AdvisorEngine powers financial advice that is personal, scientific, and beautiful. The company’s technology is trusted by over 1,200 wealth management firms in the United States that manage $600 billion of assets.

Its wealth+management+platform uses smart automation to modernize the advisor experience (AX), the business operations experience (BX), and the client experience (CX). Modules include prospect engagement tools, paperless client onboarding, account aggregation, Junxure+CRM, goals-based financial planning tools, model portfolios tools, portfolio construction analytics, performance reporting, and fee billing.

The company is a subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc., a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton, whose mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management, and technology solutions. Based in New York, NY, and Raleigh, NC, the AdvisorEngine team strives to fulfill six ideals through their work: camaraderie, clarity, curiosity, creativity, crushing it, and celebration.

For more information, please visit advisorengine.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. (

NYSE:BEN, Financial) is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions, and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and approximately $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210727005189r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005189/en/

