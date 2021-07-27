Exelon and Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry Partner on Green Lab Grants to Advance Stem Education in Underresourced Communities

The Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp., the nation’s largest generator of carbon-free energy, today launched the Green Lab Grants program, which will provide grants ofup to $50,000 each for public and private schools as well as nonprofit organizations that operate out-of-school programs serving Title I-eligible students, to invest in hands-on educational spaces where students can prepare for careers in science, technology, math and/or engineering (STEM). The grants, which will total $1 million annually, will be administered by the Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago, and will target organizations in communities where Exelon operates including Illinois, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C..

“It is critical that we engage, educate and inspire the next generation of STEM leaders and provide them the tools and resources they need to prepare for future professional careers,” said Chris Crane, Exelon president and CEO. “By partnering with the museum, we can promote youth problem-solving and creativity using new technologies, better equipping students to address some of the most pressing issues we face today, including climate change.”

“The Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago, is thrilled to partner with Exelon in this effort to increase access to learning opportunities and cutting-edge tools for students in under-resourced communities,” said Rabiah Mayas, MSI’s Davee Vice President of Education. “We’re committed to supporting our next generation of innovators and problem solvers to tackle critical issues like the climate crisis.”

In addition to STEM grants, the Exelon STEM Innovation Leadership Academy is a prime feature of Exelon’s commitment to encourage young women in STEM and develop tomorrow’s workforce. Sponsored by the Exelon Foundation, this free, week-long experience for teen girls ages 16-19 from diverse and low-income communities is held each summer in the Washington, D.C. metro region, Chicago and Philadelphia. To date, nearly 600 students have completed the Academy. Exelon also launched the STEM Leadership Academy Scholarship program this year, which is designed to be a supportive and clear pathway from student engagement in the Academy to entry into the energy workforce, ideally as an Exelon employee. Valued at approximately $1 million, the scholarship is available to alumnae of the Academy program and will cover all costs associated with college, including tuition, room and board and all other expenses that aren’t covered by other confirmed scholarships, family contributions and work-study grants.

Applications for the Green Lab grants are now open. The deadline to submit+an+application is October 1, 2021.

For more information about how Exelon invests in its communities through workforce development, education and corporate relations programs, click here.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC) is a Fortune 100 energy company with the largest number of electricity and natural gas customers in the U.S. Exelon does business in 48 states, the District of Columbia and Canada and had 2020 revenue of $33 billion Exelon serves approximately 10 million customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania through its Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco subsidiaries. Exelon is one of the largest competitive U.S. power generators, with more than 31,000 megawatts of nuclear, gas, wind, solar and hydroelectric generating capacity comprising one of the nation’s cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. The company’s Constellation business unit provides energy products and services to approximately 2 million residential, public sector and business customers, including three fourths of the Fortune 100. Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.

About the Exelon Foundation

The Exelon Foundation is an independent, nonprofit organization funded solely by Exelon Corporation through shareholder dollars. The mission of the Foundation is to encourage respect for the environment, support innovative STEM education programs and strengthen the social and economic fabric of the community by providing a match to Exelon employee contributions.

