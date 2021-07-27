LMC Announces Land Closing for Artemas Apartments

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

LMC Announces Land Closing for Artemas Apartments

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Community to Feature 396 Apartment Homes North of Boston

PR Newswire

BOSTON, July 27, 2021

BOSTON, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a leader in apartment development and management, today announced the land closing for its latest multifamily development, Artemas, in the active north Boston suburb of Everett.

LMC_Logo.jpg

The mid-rise community will include 396 apartment homes and 1,500 square feet of retail space. Everett is a dynamic, thriving community located just four miles north of Downtown Boston. Situated at 65 Norman Street in the heart of Everett's "Fermentation District," Artemas residents will find themselves within walking distance of multiple breweries, distilleries, and a variety of activity-centric retailers.

"From trails, waterways, festivals, and a vibrant nightlife and entertainment scene, Artemas will be at the heart of everything renters are looking for to complement an active lifestyle," said Dan Lee, Division President for LMC's New England region. "We're excited to be a part of the Everett community and everything it has to offer, as well as to deliver a modern, best-in-market resident living experience."

Artemas residents will also have quick connectivity to the greater Boston metro via I-93 and Route 1, leading to south Downtown Boston or north to Medford and Revere Beach. The location is also a short walk to the MBTA Orange Line subway and MBTA bus routes.

Community highlights include a pool, multiple courtyards with grills and fire pits, a state-of-the-art fitness center, club room, indoor/outdoor sky lounge with views of downtown Boston, indoor/outdoor work-from-home spaces, a dog park, pet spa, and an on-site Bluebike station. Artemas residents will also have access to package lockers, leasable storage spaces, and a 500-space parking garage.

Artemas will offer studio, one-and two-bedroom floor plans, ranging from 561 to 1,481 square feet. Select one-and two-bedroom apartment homes will include dens, perfect for working from home. All homes come equipped with wood-plank style flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, matte black fixtures in kitchens and baths, under-cabinet lighting, and spacious walk-in closets.

Leasing at Artemas is set to begin in mid-2023.

About LMC
LMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar (NYSE: LEN), is a multifamily real estate development and operating company with a diverse portfolio of institutional quality multifamily rental communities across the US. LMC has a 31,800-unit pipeline of communities ranging from operating to under pre-development that exceeds $12 billion of high-rise, mid-rise, and garden apartments.

LMC creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably.
www.LiveLMC.com

Media Contact
Marlena DeFalco
LinnellTaylor Marketing
303-682-3943
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DA54973&sd=2021-07-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lmc-announces-land-closing-for-artemas-apartments-301341937.html

SOURCE LMC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA54973&Transmission_Id=202107270903PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA54973&DateId=20210727
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment