TD Bank Names Hugh Allen as Regional President of Mid-South Metro

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

TD Bank Names Hugh Allen as Regional President of Mid-South Metro

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 27, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, announced today it has appointed Hugh W. Allen Regional President for its Mid-South Metro, which includes Virginia, Maryland, the District of Columbia, Delaware, North Carolina and South Carolina.

TD_Bank_Logo.jpg

In this role, he will provide strategic direction and sales leadership to TD Bank's Mid-South consumer, small business, commercial and specialty banking operations and lending services. Allen, who will be based in Charlotte, will lead a team of approximately 4,400 regionally based employees and a network of nearly 130 stores.

"Hugh has many wonderful connections to the area through his professional and charitable work that will benefit our customers and colleagues throughout the region. I congratulate Hugh on his well-deserved promotion," said Chris Giamo, Head of Commercial Banking. "Hugh's extensive industry knowledge, network and skills, combined with TD's evolving focus on this growing region, will help ensure our continued success in the Mid-South."

Most recently, Allen served as TD Bank Commercial Real Estate Division Head – South and managed teams that provide loans and banking services to public and private developers and commercial real estate owners. He has more than 30 years' experience in banking and joined TD Bank in 2014 as a Commercial Real Estate Regional Director. Allen's previous experience includes positions at PNC Bank and Wells Fargo.

"The Mid-South is an incredibly important metro for TD, and I'm confident Hugh is the right leader to continue to elevate our presence across the region," said Ernie Diaz, Head of Consumer Distribution, Wealth and TD Auto Finance. "Hugh has been an integral part of the TD Bank family for years and brings to this position deep banking expertise and an unrivaled passion for giving back to his community – qualities I know will serve him well in his new role."

Outside of work, Allen serves on the board of directors for The Hydrocephalus Association, The Research Triangle Foundation, The Steve Smith Family Foundation and The Arts Empowerment Project. He is also Co-Founder of BP Basketball, Inc., a Charlotte-based nonprofit dedicated to mentoring youth through basketball. Allen is an active member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Duke University Fuqua School of Business Keller Society and The Iron Dukes.

Allen holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Texas and a Master of Business Administration from the Duke University Fuqua School of Business.

About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®
TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing more than 9.6 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,100 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Bank and its subsidiaries offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®, and vehicle financing and dealer commercial services through TD Auto Finance. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us. Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US and www.twitter.com/TDNews_US.

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit www.td.com/us.

favicon.png?sn=PH54830&sd=2021-07-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/td-bank-names-hugh-allen-as-regional-president-of-mid-south-metro-301341948.html

SOURCE TD Bank

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH54830&Transmission_Id=202107270915PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH54830&DateId=20210727
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment