Frontier Communications Changes Start Time for Virtual Investor Day

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier” or the “Company”) announced today that it has changed the time of its Aug. 5 Investor Day from 8:30 a.m. ET to 11 a.m. ET to avoid conflicting with other industry events.

The Investor Day will include an update on Frontier’s strategy and a review of the company’s second quarter financial results. Presenters will include John Stratton, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors; Nick Jeffery, President and Chief Executive Officer; Scott Beasley, Chief Financial Officer; Veronica Bloodworth, Chief Network Officer; and other members of the company’s senior management team.

The Investor Day webcast and presentation materials will be accessible on Frontier’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.frontier.com and will remain archived at this location. To pre-register, please click here.

