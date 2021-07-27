Logo
JFrog Names Sagi Dudai EVP of Product and Engineering

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the liquid software company, today announced the appointment of Sagi Dudai as Executive Vice President of Product and Engineering. He joins JFrog with more than 25 years of global experience ranging from large-scale software Platform-as-a-Service to AI and machine learning. Dudai comes to JFrog from Vonage (NASDAQ: VG), a business cloud communications leader, where he served as Chief Technology Officer and drove the technology vision, architecture and design, overseeing all aspects of technology development, including new products and the transformation to a cloud-native platform. Dudai will join JFrog’s executive team and report to the CEO and co-founder, Shlomi Ben-Haim.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005232/en/

1080_1080_no_text-100.jpg

Sagi Dudai EVP of Product and Engineering at JFrog (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are extremely excited to have Sagi join the team to lead JFrog’s Product and R&D as we rapidly leap forward,” said Shlomi Ben-Haim, co-founder and CEO, JFrog. “Sagi brings rich leadership experience and a proven track record in building cloud native, large-scale SaaS platforms using modern-day technologies. JFrog’s Liquid Software vision requires solid leaders with proven experience and passion for innovating and building solutions that will serve tomorrow's software world. We believe Sagi will help JFrog reach new levels of value to the DevOps community, our customers and partners.”

Dudai has extensive experience at the forefront of the fastest-moving technology trends in software delivery and IT, spanning cloud, mobile, AI, ML and edge applications. Dudai has proven experience driving multimillion-dollar R&D efforts at scale, as well as managing and inspiring thousands of worldwide development and DevOps teams to continuously deliver cutting-edge, innovative solutions to market. For example, as CTO at Vonage where he led a global organization of approximately 1,000 employees, supporting a $1.3B revenue organization, Dudai oversaw R&D as well as the development of new products and was instrumental in leading the company’s successful Vonage Business Cloud rollout.

“I am thrilled to join JFrog and push forward its liquid software vision,” Dudai said. “We have big plans to build out, extend and scale JFrog’s end-to-end, hybrid DevOps Platform, as well as integrate and build industry-leading SecOps solutions. I’m excited to hit the ground running, leveraging my experience and continuing to build world-class teams that deliver innovative products to our customers and to the community at large.”

Prior to Vonage, Dudai was Vice President of Research and Development at Fring. Dudai holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management. In addition, he holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the Recanati Business School at Tel Aviv University in business management and computer science.

About JFrog

JFrog, the creator of the DevOps platform, is on a “Liquid Software” mission to enable the flow of software seamlessly and securely from the developer’s keystrokes to production. The end-to-end, hybrid JFrog Platform provides the tools and visibility required by modern software development organizations to fully embrace the power of DevOps. JFrog’s universal, multi-cloud DevOps platform is available as open-source, self-managed and SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. JFrog is trusted by millions of users and thousands of customers, including a majority of the Fortune 100 companies that depend on JFrog solutions to manage their mission-critical software delivery pipelines. Learn more at jfrog.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210727005232r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005232/en/

