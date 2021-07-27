Logo
Senstar Technologies to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, August 12, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

YEHUD, Israel, July 27, 2021

YEHUD, Israel, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senstar Technologies (legal name: Magal Security Systems Ltd.) (NASDAQ: MAGS), will report financial results for its 2021 second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Management will conduct a conference call to review the Company's financial results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day.

Earnings Conference Call Information:

To participate, please use one of the following teleconferencing numbers. The Company requests that participants dial in 10 minutes before the conference call commences and use the conference ID number 13721723.

Participant Dial-in Numbers:
Toll Free: 1-877-407-9716
Toll/International: 1-201-493-6779
Israel Toll Free: 1 809 406 247
UK Toll Free: 0 800 756 3429

The call will begin promptly at: 10:00 am Eastern Time; 5:00 pm Israel Time; 3:00 pm UK Time.

The conference call will also be webcast live at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145837.

A replay link of the call will be available at www.senstartechnologies.com on August 12, 2021 after 1:00 pm Eastern time through August 26, 2021 at 11:59 pm Eastern time.

Replay Dial-in Numbers:
Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921
Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 13721723

About Senstar Technologies

Senstar Technologies (formerly known as Magal Security Systems) is a leading international provider of comprehensive physical, video, and access control security products and solutions, as well as site management. Over the past 45 years, Senstar Technologies has delivered its products as well as tailor-made security solutions and turnkey projects to hundreds of satisfied customers in over 80 countries under some of the most challenging conditions. On June 30, 2021 , the Company completed the sale of its project division for approximately $35 million. The Company is now focused entirely on security products, both software and hardware, and product-based solutions, with a highly visible and scalable business model through its Senstar brand.

Senstar is a global leader in innovative perimeter intrusion detection systems (PIDS) and intelligent video management (VMS) with advanced video analytics and access control, offering a comprehensive suite of innovative, intelligent, integrated security technologies. Senstar offers a comprehensive suite of proven, integrated technologies that reduce complexity, improve performance and unify support. Senstar, which products are found in thousands of sites including critical infrastructure, logistics, corrections and energy, has been protecting high risk assets for more than 40 years. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.senstar.com.

For more information:
Senstar Technologies:
Diane Hill, Assistant to the CEO
+972-3-539-1421
[email protected]
www.senstartechnologies.com

IR Contact:
Brett Maas
Managing Partner
Hayden IR
+1-646-536-7331
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LN55792&sd=2021-07-27 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/senstar-technologies-to-report-second-quarter-2021-results-on-thursday-august-12-2021-301342169.html

SOURCE Senstar Technologies (legal name: Magal Security Systems Ltd.)

