PLL NOTICE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Piedmont Lithium Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2021

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Piedmont Lithium class action lawsuit charges Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and seeks to represent purchasers of Piedmont Lithium publicly traded securities between March 16, 2018 and July 19, 2021, inclusive ("Class Period"). The Piedmont Lithium class action lawsuit was commenced on July 23, 2021 in the Eastern District of New York and is captioned Skeels v. Piedmont Lithium Inc., No. 21-cv-04161.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Piedmont Lithium class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanche[email protected]. Lead plaintiff motions for the Piedmont Lithium class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than September 21, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: The Piedmont Lithium class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Piedmont Lithium has not, and would not, follow its stated steps or timeline to secure all proper and necessary permits; (ii) Piedmont Lithium failed to inform relevant people and governmental authorities of its actual plans; (iii) Piedmont Lithium failed to file proper applications with relevant governmental authorities (including state and local authorities); (iv) Piedmont Lithium and its lithium business does not have "strong local government support"; and (v) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On July 20, 2021, Reuters published an article entitled "In push to supply Tesla, Piedmont Lithium irks North Carolina neighbors" which reported the following, among other things, regarding Piedmont Lithium's regulatory issues in North Carolina: "The company, however, has not applied for a state mining permit or a necessary zoning variance in Gaston County, just west of Charlotte, despite telling investors since 2018 that it was on the verge of doing so. Five of the seven members of the county's board of commissioners, who control zoning changes, say they may block or delay the project . . . ." On this news, Piedmont Lithium's stock price fell nearly 20%, damaging investors.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Piedmont Lithium securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Piedmont Lithium class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Piedmont Lithium class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Piedmont Lithium class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Piedmont Lithium class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: With 200 lawyers in 9 offices nationwide, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest U.S. law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller attorneys have obtained many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. The 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report ranked Robbins Geller first for recovering $1.6 billion for investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other securities plaintiffs' firm. Please visit https://www.rgrdlaw.com/firm.html for more information.

Attorney advertising.
Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP
655 W. Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101
J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA54779&sd=2021-07-27 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pll-notice-investors-with-substantial-losses-have-opportunity-to-lead-the-piedmont-lithium-inc-class-action-lawsuit-301341424.html

SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA54779&Transmission_Id=202107270935PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA54779&DateId=20210727
