Valvoline Releases Its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 27, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a leading provider of automotive services and premium branded lubricants, has released its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report. The foundational CSR pillars at Valvoline™ center on its "Three V's" – Values, Vow, and Vision – with a strategic focus in three main areas: citizenship, sustainability, and diversity, equity and inclusion.

Valvoline_Logo.jpg

"Our latest CSR report helps demonstrate the ways in which we delivered for our customers, achieved tremendous results, and made significant progress toward realizing our vision for the company, all through the many challenges 2020 brought," CEO Sam Mitchell said. "I have never been more proud to work alongside the 8,800 people who make up our team."

The new report documents Valvoline's efforts and progress in creating value beyond premium branded automotive products for its broad stakeholder base. Key metrics and highlights from 2020 include:

  • Achieving a Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC) injury rate 24 percent below the industry average.
  • Reaching zero-landfill status at 67 percent of supply chain sites.
  • Recycling 5.1 million pounds of materials.
  • Once again being named one of the "Best Places to Work in Kentucky."
  • Reaching $96 million in diverse supplier spend since 2016.
  • Raising nearly $700,000 for charitable organizations.
  • Continuing to advance the proliferation of environmentally friendly consumer alternatives such as hybrid and electric vehicles.
  • Promoting 100 percent of our VIOC service center managers from within.

"Valvoline's CSR journey is an ever-evolving process that is significantly informed by stakeholder engagement efforts," said Gary Allen, Vice President, Environmental Health and Safety. "We remain committed to our company's fundamental values – including those of corporate social responsibility – while displaying the flexibility to effectively meet the expectations of our customers, team members, communities, and investors."

View Valvoline's 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report at https://csr.valvoline.com.

About Valvoline™
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading provider of automotive services and marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants worldwide, with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, the Company's heritage spans more than 150 years, during which time it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels. Valvoline operates and franchises more than 1,500 quick-lube locations and is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM brand and the No. 3 chain by number of stores in Canada under the Valvoline Great Canadian Oil Change brand. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals, including Valvoline EV Performance Fluids; Valvoline Hybrid Vehicle Full Synthetic motor oil; Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife technology motor oil for engines over 75,000 miles; Valvoline Advanced Full Synthetic motor oil; Valvoline Premium Blue™ heavy-duty motor oil; Valvoline Multi-Vehicle Automatic Transmission Fluid; and Zerex™ antifreeze. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com.

TM Trademark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries
SM Service mark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Michele Gaither Sparks
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications
+1 (859) 230-8079
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL54972&sd=2021-07-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valvoline-releases-its-2020-corporate-social-responsibility-csr-report-301341598.html

SOURCE Valvoline Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL54972&Transmission_Id=202107271000PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL54972&DateId=20210727
