Infortrend Provides EonStor GS Unified Storage Solution for Key Business Operations of Top Chinese Retailers

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TAIPEI, July 27, 2021

TAIPEI, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, enabled Chinese Chengdu Hongqi Chain with enterprise-level EonStor GS storage solution featuring high performance and high reliability to ensure stability of key business operations.

Chengdu Hongqi Chain is a large convenience stores chain supplying population of Sichuan Province and Chengdu city with important daily necessities. As the chain was expanding its operation to 3,400 supermarkets, there were much more data read/write operations, thus, additional storage systems with high IOPS were needed for simultaneous functioning of various business systems, including online shopping systems, self-service cashiers, emails, virtualized desktops, etc. Also, the chain operates 24/7, even a short shutdown may cause revenue drop. To guarantee business continuity, they required the solution with data backup and disaster recovery functions.

Multiple EonStor GS were deployed for the chain's systems. GS supports SAN (FC/iSCSI), NAS (CIFS/NFS/AFP/FTP, etc.), object (RESTful API) protocols, and Docker platform, which ideally suited the application. All GS were configured with a symmetric dual-active controller architecture to guarantee uninterrupted storage services. Even during peak hours, GS handles a large amount of I/O and file transfers, providing high bandwidth and 746K IOPS. Using local or remote replication functions, the data is backed up and synchronized to the disaster recovery center. To provide additional capacity, GS supports JBOD expansion enclosures with up to 896 HDDs. For maintenance convenience, GS features redundant modular hot-swappable design, which also help to ensure 24/7 availability of storage services and, consequently, continuity of the chain's key business processes.

"Our company has been using Infortrend storage solutions for many years. After a thorough comparison among options on the market, we decided to choose the durable Infortrend storage, for it provides high performance, system operation stability, and scalability," said IT Department specialist of Hongqi Chain.

Learn more about EonStor GS

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

favicon.png?sn=HK51453&sd=2021-07-27 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infortrend-provides-eonstor-gs-unified-storage-solution-for-key-business-operations-of-top-chinese-retailers-301340840.html

SOURCE Infortrend Technology

rt.gif?NewsItemId=HK51453&Transmission_Id=202107271000PR_NEWS_USPR_____HK51453&DateId=20210727
