Supermicro Debuts New Top-Loading and Simply Double Storage Systems with 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Processors, PCI-E 4.0 with NVMe Cache for High-Capacity Cloud-Scale Storage

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, announced new versions of its market-proven top-loading storage solutions with 60-bay and 90-bay systems along with new Simply Double storage systems fully optimized for the latest 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and PCI-E 4.0 NVMe drives. These best-in-class high-capacity storage and expansion systems are ideal for cloud-scale storage implementations as well as HPC storage workloads.

"As the growth in software-defined, cloud-based storage continues to accelerate, Supermicro helps data centers to rapidly modernize their infrastructure to leverage flexible configuration, tool-less modular designs that can be serviced by a technician, and simple expansion capabilities with our new X12 60-bay or 90-bay single, dual node and high availability architecture innovation," said Charles Liang, president, and CEO, Supermicro. "Our new high-capacity storage systems continue Supermicro's focus on resource saving and delivers industry-leading capacity for a lower total cost of ownership (TCO)."

Top-Loading Storage Systems

Supermicro's new top-loading architecture delivers improved flexibility, modularity, and serviceability that customers require. Both 60-bay and 90-bay systems are available in single-node, dual-node, and dual-node high availability (HA) configurations. The dual-node HA and single-node configurations control access to all drives in the systems. The dual-node configuration evenly split the drive control access between each node. With a modular, tool-less design, all critical onboard systems – hot-swap server nodes, expanders, fan modules, power supplies, and drives – are fully optimized for easy serviceability by one technician.

Supermicro's new high-capacity top-loading systems are optimized for enterprise and cloud-scale storage environments. This scale-up and scale-out architectures design offers customers the configuration options of PCI-E 4.0-based RAID or IT mode SAS controller. These 4U systems feature 60 or 90 hot-swap 2.5" or 3.5" SAS3/SATA3 bays plus two onboard PCI-E M.2 slots and two internal slim SATA SSD slots. The single-node system also supports two rear hot-swap 2.5" bays for OS mirroring and four optional NVMe U.2 bays for fast caching. The system supports 1.6 petabytes of cost-optimized storage at the maximum configuration, plus up to 60TB of SSD flash via the rear-accessed NVMe. The single- and dual-node systems use 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors in a dual-socket configuration with 16 DIMM slots per server node.

Simply Double Storage Systems

Supermicro's Simply Double storage server is an industry-leading solution for content delivery. Today's announcement introduces performance and serviceability enhancements to the overall design to support 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors in a dual-socket configuration with 16 DIMMs while maintaining the same dense storage footprint. Up to four rear hot-swap U.2 NVMe bays are supported, allowing users to add flash without sacrificing any of the 24 SAS/SATA 3.5" storage bays. Innovative chassis design enhances airflow and streamlines system service accessibility to components such as the motherboard, CPU, memory, PCI-E slots, internal drive bays, and rear drive bays. Along with these mechanical improvements, the system can be configured with the options of PCI-E 4.0-based RAID or IT mode SAS controller.

Supermicro Storage Summit

Supermicro is launching these new systems in conjunction with its Open Storage Summit 2021, highlighting software-defined storage technology innovations. The Open Storage Summit 2021 will take place from July 27 - 29, 2021. Please click here for more details and to register.

