JLL Names Havas Global Brand and Creative Agency of Record

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Led out of Havas' New York, London, and Singapore Villages, creative and strategic work will target a global B2B audience

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading real estate professional services firm JLL (NYSE: JLL) announced today the appointment of Havas – the agency that makes a meaningful difference to brands and businesses – as its global partner for brand strategy and creative services.

JLL__Havas_Logo.jpg

Following a comprehensive and competitive pitch process, JLL selected Havas to guide its effort to drive distinctive brand experiences that showcase JLL's broad capabilities while also elevating its purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world.

"JLL is one of the world's most admired global commercial real estate service companies, and we're proud to be selected as their global strategy and creative agency of record," said Laura Maness, CEO of Havas New York. "JLL and Havas are both companies committed to making a meaningful difference, so we're incredibly excited to bring JLL's purpose to life."

Globally, Havas will be responsible for defining JLL's brand strategy and creative platforms, with local execution and adaptation in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC led by the network's New York, London, and Singapore Villages. Havas will also be responsible for helping JLL identify market opportunities and innovative ways to showcase its brand and purpose, including its differentiated technology and sustainability platforms. Driven by data and results, the approach will emphasize consistency, operational efficiency, and continuous improvement.

Lewis Woodward, JLL's Global Head of Brand and Communications said, "The selection of Havas as lead brand and creative partner is a significant step forward in JLL's brand journey. During the pitch process, it became clear that the Havas team truly understands our market, ambition, and the opportunity for JLL to differentiate ourselves using new ways to engage with audiences. We believe Havas will be an excellent partner to help us drive our purpose forward with our clients, employees, and communities around the world."

The review, which was run by Flock Associates, a recognized expert in helping companies transform their marketing functions to be fit for the future, included submissions from several leading global brand and creative agencies.

"Pitching remotely is never easy, so we designed a process that was not only focused and fair but high on human interaction and chemistry. Havas won a well-fought battle approaching the process with clear communication, transparency, and a great response," said Kieron Matthews EMEA MD Flock Associates.

Work between Havas and JLL begins immediately.

About JLL
JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.6 billion in 2020, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 91,000 as of March 31, 2021. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

About Flock
Flock is The Marketing Transformation Company. Flock focus on the operational aspects of marketing, improving marketing effectiveness & efficiency for clients such as; McDonald's, Ford, Johnson & Johnson, Carlsberg, Toyota & Lexus, EY, Centrica, British American Tobacco and Lego.

Flock works globally and are based in London, New York and Hong Kong.

About Havas Group
Havas is one of the world's largest global communications groups. Founded in 1835 in Paris, the Group employs 20,000 people in more than 100 countries and operates through its three business units covering all communication activities. Havas Group's mission is to make a meaningful difference to brands, businesses and people. To better anticipate client needs, Havas has adopted a fully integrated model through its 60+ Havas Villages around the world. In these Villages, creative, media and healthcare & wellness teams work together, ensuring agility and a seamless experience for clients. We are committed to building a diverse culture where everybody feels they belong, can be themselves, thrive and grow. Havas Group integrated Vivendi in December 2017. Further information about Havas Group is available on the company's website: havasgroup.com.

JLL Contact: Gayle Kantro
Phone: +1 312 228 2795
Email: [email protected]

Havas Contact: Bria Bryant
Phone: +1 646 713 7824
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL53061&sd=2021-07-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jll-names-havas-global-brand-and-creative-agency-of-record-301341596.html

SOURCE JLL

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL53061&Transmission_Id=202107271000PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL53061&DateId=20210727
