Evolent Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, July 27, 2021

WASHINGTON, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) ("Evolent"), a health care company that delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers, today announced that Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Seth Blackley and Chief Financial Officer John Johnson will participate in an upcoming investor conference.

Evolent_Health_Logo.jpg

  • Mr. Blackley and Mr. Johnson will present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be available on the investor relations section of Evolent's website at http://ir.evolenthealth.com/.

About Evolent Health
Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions that improve whole-person health while making health care simpler and more affordable. Our solutions encompass total cost of care management, specialty care management, and administrative simplification. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers, is the first company to receive the National Committee for Quality Assurance's Population Health Program Accreditation, and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way health care is delivered by visiting evolenthealth.com.

Contacts:

Chelsea Griffin
919.817.8045
Investor Relations
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH54225&sd=2021-07-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evolent-health-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conference-301341070.html

SOURCE Evolent Health

