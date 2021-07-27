QVC's Long-time Commitment To Community Continues With Newly-forged Fundraising Campaign Living For Giving Benefiting Feeding America®

PR Newswire

WEST CHESTER, Pa., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC and the Housewares Charity Foundation are teaming up to debut a multimedia housewares shopping event called Living for Giving. The event will benefit Feeding America®, a national nonprofit that provides food to communities in need through a network of food banks across the country. The cross-platform shopping event is now live across all QVC digital, streaming, and social platforms and will provide consumers with a unique selection of houseware items available through October.

Get a virtual cooking class with host David Venable when you purchase one of our select products from Living for Giving

"At QVC, we have a long-standing commitment to doing business the right way and creating positive change for all the communities we touch," said Rob Robillard, Senior Vice President of Merchandising of Home, Culinary, Electronics, and Merchandising Operations at QVC and HSN. "Along with the Housewares Charity Foundation and Feeding America, we're using our scale and resources to bring people together around critical issues and help drive progress, providing customers another meaningful opportunity to shop for a great cause."

Living for Giving expands QVC's decades-long commitment to collaborate with organizations and brands that give back to meaningful causes, such as celebrity chef and television personality, Geoffrey Zakarian, who has donated from his eponymous cooking line at QVC. "I am pleased to be included in this wonderful new opportunity that will help millions of Americans fight hunger and I look forward to working with both QVC and the Housewares Charity Foundation on such an important cause," said Zakarian.

QVC's resident foodie and program host, David Venable, will host a two-hour live broadcast on August 4 at 8 PM (ET), featuring notable QVC brands such as Cuisinart, Dyson, Ninja, Dash, PowerXL, and NutriBullet, with 70% of the purchase prices* for donated products benefitting the Feeding America network.

For more than 40 years, Feeding America has responded to needs of people facing hunger in the United States. The painful reality of hunger is everywhere—one that is playing out in every community across our country. $1 helps to provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks. Feeding America directs 99% percent of contributions into hunger-relief programs. During the 2020 holiday season, QVC teamed up with Feeding America to provide up to 2 million meals to families in need.

For additional information on QVC and Housewares Charity Foundation Presents Living for Giving, visit QVC.com To learn more about QVC and Qurate Retail Group's commitment to corporate responsibility, visit https://www.qurateretailgroup.com/lp/corporate-responsibility/

About QVC®

QVC is a world leader in video commerce across broadcast, streaming, mobile, and social platforms, offering engaging, interactive shopping experiences for millions of people worldwide and large audiences for thousands of vendors. QVC delivers the joy of discovery through the power of relationships. Every day, QVC engages millions of shoppers in a journey of discovery through an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products, from home and fashion to beauty, electronics, and jewelry. Along the way, QVC connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories, and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, Pa., and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan, Italy, and through a joint venture in China. Worldwide, QVC reaches 218 million homes via 12 broadcast networks and reaches millions more via multiple streaming services, websites, mobile apps, and social pages. To learn more, visit corporate.qvc.com, follow @QVC on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, or follow QVC on Pinterest, YouTube, or LinkedIn.



Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) includes QVC, HSN®, Zulily® and the Cornerstone brands (collectively, "Qurate Retail GroupSM"), as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group believes in a Third Way to Shop® – beyond transactional ecommerce or traditional brick-and-mortar stores. In addition to being a world leader in video commerce, Qurate Retail Group is among the top ecommerce retailers in North America (according to Digital Commerce 360) and is a leader in mobile commerce and social commerce. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com, follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn. QVC and Q are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc.

About Housewares Charity Foundation

Over 22 years ago, the housewares industry came together and formed this foundation to "give back and pay it forward" to the very people we market products to everyday. The Housewares Charity Foundation is comprised of large and small companies in our industry with a viewpoint of always giving back to the community, delivering over $50 million dollars for great causes including pediatric cancer, breast cancer research, Alzheimer's, MS and more. The Housewares Charity Foundation believes the home is our heart and our core mission is to gather our vendor community in contributing and building strong values.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

