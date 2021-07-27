Sintecs Joins Altium's Nexar Ecosystem

For customers designing electronics, accessing the right software and tools to get the job done is paramount. Nexar, launched by Altium in April 2021, is a partner platform designed to connect printed circuit board (PCB) designers and their companies with the software, suppliers, and manufacturers who help them to turn ideas into smart and connected products.

For Sintecs, an electronics design services company located in The Netherlands, Nexar affords a unique opportunity to introduce two new simulation solutions to a large audience of electronics designers:

HYPERLYNX ™ Connector: For Altium Designer users whose companies already have access to the HYPERLYNX simulation suite, the HYPERLYNX Connector allows them to prepare simulation models for signal and power integrity performance verifications without leaving the Altium unified design environment. Sintecs is making the HYPERLYNX Connector available worldwide as an application inside Altium Designer, giving Altium Designer users an option to seamlessly access advanced simulation capabilities.

Connector: For Altium Designer users whose companies already have access to the HYPERLYNX simulation suite, the HYPERLYNX Connector allows them to prepare simulation models for signal and power integrity performance verifications without leaving the Altium unified design environment. Sintecs is making the HYPERLYNX Connector available worldwide as an application inside Altium Designer, giving Altium Designer users an option to seamlessly access advanced simulation capabilities. HYPERLYNX™ SI ALT: For Altium Designer users who do not have access to the HYPERLYNX simulation suite, HYPERLYNX SI ALT offers a powerful subset of signal integrity simulation capabilities at a very attractive price. Up until now, the HYPERLYNX SI ALT solution has been available only to the European market; Sintecs will be releasing the tool to the global market shortly on the Nexar platform. The HYPERLYNX Connector also provides a seamless user experience that connects the Altium unified design environment with HYPERLYNX SI ALT.

As Hans Klos, Founder and CEO of Sintecs explains, “Nexar represents the future of electronics design, so it’s something that we want to be a part of. The Nexar platform streamlines the design process, improving collaboration and teamwork by shifting it to the cloud.”

“With Nexar, we can bring software simulation tools into the Altium environment, so our users don’t have to switch tools, import or export data. Having everything in one place eliminates all of the extra work caused by the lack of integration between design and testing tools,” Klos continues.

“Nexar software partners are growing their businesses while helping our customers to accelerate their electronics design, development, and manufacturing process,” adds Ted Pawela, Chief Ecosystem Officer at Altium. “Together, we’re evolving from isolated tool chains and disconnected processes into an integrated design to manufacturing workflow that is connected by a comprehensive data model for printed circuit boards,” adds Ted Pawela, Chief Ecosystem Officer at Altium.

To learn more about Nexar and to become a Nexar partner, please visit www.Nexar.com.

About Altium

Nexar is a Business Unit of Altium+LLC (ASX%3AALU). Altium, LLC, is a global software company headquartered in San Diego, California, accelerating the pace of innovation through electronics. For over 30 years, Altium has been delivering software that maximizes the productivity of PCB designers and electrical engineers. From individual inventors to multinational corporations, more PCB designers and engineers choose Altium software to design and realize electronics-based products.

About Sintecs

Sintecs offers its clients a faster time-to-market in high-end electronic design. Over the past 20 years the company’s steady growth has come as a result of a world-class team of engineers. Sintecs services range from signal and power integrity analysis, PCB layout, embedded software, hardware design up to complete Cyber Secure products. Sintecs is headquartered in Hengelo, The Netherlands.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005412/en/