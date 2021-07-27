Logo
Cushman & Wakefield Named to Forbes Best Employers for Women 2021 List

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, has been named to Forbes’ list of Best Employers for Women 2021. This is the second consecutive year the firm has received this prestigious award, presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

“We’re honored to be recognized again as a Best Employer for Women as we make progress on advancing women in our firm and the commercial real estate industry. We’re currently a leader in the industry on this front, with women representing 39% of our total workforce,” said Holly Tyson, Chief People Officer at Cushman & Wakefield. “We continue to focus on improving the experiences of and opportunities for women at Cushman & Wakefield.”

The Forbes list of Best Employers for Women was conducted through an independent survey by Statista that included around 50,000 people in the U.S. employed at companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees. The sample includes more than 30,000 women. The evaluation was based on four criteria: direct recommendations – general work topics; direct recommendations – topics relevant to women; indirect recommendations; and diversity among top executives / board.

At Cushman & Wakefield, women represent 42% of people managers, 40% of new hires, 39% of the total workforce and 33% of the Board of Directors. As outlined in its annual Corporate+Social+Responsibility+%28CSR%29+Report, Cushman & Wakefield is a participant in the UN Global Compact and its strategy is aligned with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In 2021, the firm added SDG 5: Gender Equality as an area of material relevance.

“Ensuring all employees have equitable access to resources and opportunities is not only beneficial to our workforce—it drives inclusion in the workplace and makes us a better partner to all our stakeholders, including clients, shareholders, and vendors and suppliers,” said Nadine Augusta, Cushman & Wakefield’s Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer.

Cushman & Wakefield’s WIN (Women’s Integrated Network) employee resource group develops and supports the talents of women across the firm by providing a platform that values diverse perspectives and leverages leadership skills to benefit the firm, its clients and the industry as a whole. Additionally, Cushman & Wakefield continues to sponsor CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) Network, whose mission is to transform the commercial real estate industry by advancing women globally.

The Best Employers for Women 2021 list can be viewed on the Forbes+website.

About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2020, the firm had revenue of $7.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow %40CushWake on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005756/en/

