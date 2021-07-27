Logo
OrderSolutions Partners with OLO to Help Restaurants Grow Their Takeout Business

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MIAMI, July 27, 2021

MIAMI, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OrderSolutions, the restaurant division of TSD Global, announced a new partnership with OLO (NYSE: OLO). OrderSolutions is the nation's #1 off-premise order taking firm that streamlines and centralizes call-in phone orders for iconic restaurant brands.

TSD_GLOBAL_Logo.jpg

With staffing being a significant challenge for major restaurant chains, OrderSolutions is making it easier for restaurants to capture all of their off-premise revenue without missing phone calls. Instead of having to hire more employees, restaurants can outsource their phone orders to OrderSolutions.

This partnership allows OrderSolutions and OLO to seamlessly place to-go phone orders for restaurants. OrderSolutions provides trained agents that are masters at up-selling and increase average check size up to 35%, generating millions of dollars in additional revenue for brands. Agents utilize OLO Switchboard to place orders directly into a restaurant's POS system, creating a direct line of communication with the kitchen to quickly fulfill orders. This allows restaurants to capture orders that they would have missed otherwise. Additionally, OrderSolutions is launching an artificial-intelligent voice bot with live agent support. This new service will be available to restaurants in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Nick Tubis, co-founder and CMO of OrderSolutions, commented,

"The timing is perfect to expand our mission to solve the restaurant industry's biggest off-premise challenges. There is just no way a restaurant is going to have enough people available to capture those phone orders that might be missed. They have to focus on the in-store needs. This is where OrderSolutions comes into play. OLO allows us to provide an army of support for restaurants and create a simple solution for restaurant staffing. With this new model and our plans for artificial intelligence, the future is bright for expanding off-premise sales."

About OrderSolutions
OrderSolutions is powered by TSD Global, a provider of customer support and exceptional outsourced sales via contact centers. OrderSolutions recruits, trains, and manages a team of over 1,600 agents that are experts in up-selling and increasing average check sizes. The next phase for OrderSolutions is integrating their artificial intelligent voice platform across our suite of products. For more information on OrderSolutions and to get started today, please visit Ordersolutions.com or TSDGlobal.com

About OLO
OLO powers digital ordering and delivery programs that connect restaurant brands to the on-demand world. Learn more at www.olo.com. SKIP THE LINE®

Contacts

TSD Global/OrderSolutions Media Contact:
Nick Tubis
CMO TSD Global/OrderSolutions
858-342-4069
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=FL54826&sd=2021-07-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ordersolutions-partners-with-olo-to-help-restaurants-grow-their-takeout-business-301342245.html

SOURCE EJT Holdings

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL54826&Transmission_Id=202107271047PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL54826&DateId=20210727
