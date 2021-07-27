Expedia Invites Travelers to Rediscover the Magic of Cities Through Music, Starting with New York City

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With city travel ready for its comeback, Expedia® is proud to announce it is the official travel companion of the highly anticipated "WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert presented by New York City, Clive Davis and Live Nation." With New York City recently reopening fully to visitors, this once-in-a-lifetime celebration, taking place in Central Park on August 21, marks the perfect moment to welcome travelers back to rediscover everything the city has to offer.

Expedia invites travelers to rediscover New York City

In the lead-up to the event, Expedia will spotlight popular NYC hotels, flights and activities and share insider travel tips and other exclusive content to help travelers get the most out of their trips. In addition, Expedia will give away up to 1,000 concert tickets to Expedia Rewards members and provide a variety of other ways for travelers to win tickets ahead of the concert.

Expedia Brand Senior Vice President and General Manager Shiv Singh says: "We're thrilled to be part of this truly historic occasion and showcase all that New York City has to offer to travelers through special content and experiences on the site, mobile app and our social channels. At Expedia we believe the heart of travel is connection, and this event represents coming together after a long period of separation to celebrate New York City's comeback."

Cities Poised for Recovery

Throughout 2020, city destinations saw a significant dip in tourism as the pandemic forced entertainment, dining, and attractions to close. However, cities around the globe are starting to have a major vacation comeback as restrictions ease. Likewise, interest in NYC trips has been steadily gaining steam. Travelers are clearly dreaming of the chance to catch a show, visit a museum, see the leaves change in Central Park or enjoy one of the many other experiences one can only find in New York.

Music + Travel

"Music festivals and travel go hand-in-hand because they bring travelers in from around the country and sometimes even the world to experience the culture and soundtrack of a specific destination," Singh continues. "We want travelers to come for the music and stay for the city. We're ready to be the helping hand enabling them to make the most out of that trip and look forward to shining the spotlight on more incredible city destinations this fall."

There is a clear connection between the power of music and travel to help people escape or be transported, whether mentally, emotionally, or physically. In fact, 62 percent of people who book travel online list "music" and specifically "festivals" as a key passion point.1 Looking ahead, this connection could get even stronger as travelers seek out transformational, meaningful experiences from their post-pandemic trips.

For those looking for the perfect way to combine their passions for travel and music and get into a NYC state of mind, check out this list of five NYC hotels with a musical past and this Expedia-curated playlist featuring artists from NYC.

Follow Expedia on Instagram and download the app to stay up to date on all the excitement leading up to "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert presented by New York City, Clive Davis and Live Nation."

ABOUT EXPEDIA.COM

Expedia.com® is one of the world's largest full-service travel sites, helping millions of travelers per month easily plan and book travel. Expedia.com (https://www.expedia.com/, 1-800-EXPEDIA) aims to provide the latest technology and the widest selection of top vacation destinations, affordable airfare, hotel deals, car rentals, destination weddings, cruise deals and in-destination activities, attractions, services and travel apps.

© 2021 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Expedia and the Airplane logo are trademarks of Expedia, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. CST# 2029030-50.

Use our mobile app or visit https://www.expedia.com/ to book flights and hotels.

1Source: Expedia customer research conducted in 2021

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/expedia-invites-travelers-to-rediscover-the-magic-of-cities-through-music-starting-with-new-york-city-301342221.html

SOURCE Brand Expedia