Expedia Invites Travelers to Rediscover the Magic of Cities Through Music, Starting with New York City

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Expedia Invites Travelers to Rediscover the Magic of Cities Through Music, Starting with New York City

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Expedia Announced as Official Travel Companion of "WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert presented by New York City, Clive Davis and Live Nation"

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, July 27, 2021

SEATTLE, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With city travel ready for its comeback, Expedia® is proud to announce it is the official travel companion of the highly anticipated "WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert presented by New York City, Clive Davis and Live Nation." With New York City recently reopening fully to visitors, this once-in-a-lifetime celebration, taking place in Central Park on August 21, marks the perfect moment to welcome travelers back to rediscover everything the city has to offer.

Brand_Expedia_NYC.jpg

Expedia invites travelers to rediscover New York City

In the lead-up to the event, Expedia will spotlight popular NYC hotels, flights and activities and share insider travel tips and other exclusive content to help travelers get the most out of their trips. In addition, Expedia will give away up to 1,000 concert tickets to Expedia Rewards members and provide a variety of other ways for travelers to win tickets ahead of the concert.

Expedia Brand Senior Vice President and General Manager Shiv Singh says: "We're thrilled to be part of this truly historic occasion and showcase all that New York City has to offer to travelers through special content and experiences on the site, mobile app and our social channels. At Expedia we believe the heart of travel is connection, and this event represents coming together after a long period of separation to celebrate New York City's comeback."

Cities Poised for Recovery

Throughout 2020, city destinations saw a significant dip in tourism as the pandemic forced entertainment, dining, and attractions to close. However, cities around the globe are starting to have a major vacation comeback as restrictions ease. Likewise, interest in NYC trips has been steadily gaining steam. Travelers are clearly dreaming of the chance to catch a show, visit a museum, see the leaves change in Central Park or enjoy one of the many other experiences one can only find in New York.

Music + Travel

"Music festivals and travel go hand-in-hand because they bring travelers in from around the country and sometimes even the world to experience the culture and soundtrack of a specific destination," Singh continues. "We want travelers to come for the music and stay for the city. We're ready to be the helping hand enabling them to make the most out of that trip and look forward to shining the spotlight on more incredible city destinations this fall."

There is a clear connection between the power of music and travel to help people escape or be transported, whether mentally, emotionally, or physically. In fact, 62 percent of people who book travel online list "music" and specifically "festivals" as a key passion point.1 Looking ahead, this connection could get even stronger as travelers seek out transformational, meaningful experiences from their post-pandemic trips.

For those looking for the perfect way to combine their passions for travel and music and get into a NYC state of mind, check out this list of five NYC hotels with a musical past and this Expedia-curated playlist featuring artists from NYC.

Follow Expedia on Instagram and download the app to stay up to date on all the excitement leading up to "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert presented by New York City, Clive Davis and Live Nation."

ABOUT EXPEDIA.COM

Expedia.com® is one of the world's largest full-service travel sites, helping millions of travelers per month easily plan and book travel. Expedia.com (https://www.expedia.com/, 1-800-EXPEDIA) aims to provide the latest technology and the widest selection of top vacation destinations, affordable airfare, hotel deals, car rentals, destination weddings, cruise deals and in-destination activities, attractions, services and travel apps.

© 2021 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Expedia and the Airplane logo are trademarks of Expedia, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. CST# 2029030-50.

Use our mobile app or visit https://www.expedia.com/ to book flights and hotels.

1Source: Expedia customer research conducted in 2021

Brand_Expedia_Central_Park.jpg

Brand_Expedia_Big_Apple.jpg

Expedia_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF55856&sd=2021-07-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/expedia-invites-travelers-to-rediscover-the-magic-of-cities-through-music-starting-with-new-york-city-301342221.html

SOURCE Brand Expedia

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF55856&Transmission_Id=202107271030PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF55856&DateId=20210727
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment