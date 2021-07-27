Alta Capital Management Llc Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, IAA Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Dollar Tree Inc, Mastercard Inc, Marriott International Inc

New Purchases: NSSC, BLL, COP, HON, INFY, EDU, IPGP, EPAM, CDW, JD,

Investment company Alta Capital Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, IAA Inc, Microsoft Corp, NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Ball Corp, sells Dollar Tree Inc, Mastercard Inc, Marriott International Inc, Pluralsight Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alta Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Alta Capital Management Llc owns 95 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,627,442 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 90,482 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.17% Facebook Inc (FB) - 530,736 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.67% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 765,705 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 416,324 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 166.25%

Alta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.94 and $37.72, with an estimated average price of $34.29. The stock is now traded at around $34.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 75,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51. The stock is now traded at around $81.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $2.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 22,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $56.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $231.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alta Capital Management Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 166.25%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $299.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 416,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alta Capital Management Llc added to a holding in IAA Inc by 81.06%. The purchase prices were between $53.33 and $63.34, with an estimated average price of $57.38. The stock is now traded at around $59.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,204,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alta Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 25.41%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $285.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 358,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alta Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 55.98%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $183.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alta Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27.

Alta Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $22.45, with an estimated average price of $22.42.

Alta Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Alta Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in NV5 Global Inc. The sale prices were between $81.3 and $97.07, with an estimated average price of $91.09.

Alta Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 95.76%. The sale prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73. The stock is now traded at around $99.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.38%. Alta Capital Management Llc still held 17,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alta Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 22.08%. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $392.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.88%. Alta Capital Management Llc still held 286,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alta Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc by 23.57%. The sale prices were between $14.51 and $19.13, with an estimated average price of $16.9. The stock is now traded at around $16.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Alta Capital Management Llc still held 59,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alta Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 35.94%. The sale prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $47.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Alta Capital Management Llc still held 7,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.