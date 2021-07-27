Logo
Alta Capital Management Llc Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, IAA Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Dollar Tree Inc, Mastercard Inc, Marriott International Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Alta Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, IAA Inc, Microsoft Corp, NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Ball Corp, sells Dollar Tree Inc, Mastercard Inc, Marriott International Inc, Pluralsight Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alta Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Alta Capital Management Llc owns 95 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ALTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alta+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ALTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,627,442 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 90,482 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.17%
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 530,736 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.67%
  4. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 765,705 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
  5. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 416,324 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 166.25%
New Purchase: NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NSSC)

Alta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.94 and $37.72, with an estimated average price of $34.29. The stock is now traded at around $34.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 75,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ball Corp (BLL)

Alta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51. The stock is now traded at around $81.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Alta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $2.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 22,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JD.com Inc (JD)

Alta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Alta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $56.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Alta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $231.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Alta Capital Management Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 166.25%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $299.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 416,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: IAA Inc (IAA)

Alta Capital Management Llc added to a holding in IAA Inc by 81.06%. The purchase prices were between $53.33 and $63.34, with an estimated average price of $57.38. The stock is now traded at around $59.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,204,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Alta Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 25.41%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $285.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 358,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Alta Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 55.98%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $183.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Alta Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27.

Sold Out: Pluralsight Inc (PS)

Alta Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $22.45, with an estimated average price of $22.42.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Alta Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Sold Out: NV5 Global Inc (NVEE)

Alta Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in NV5 Global Inc. The sale prices were between $81.3 and $97.07, with an estimated average price of $91.09.

Reduced: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Alta Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 95.76%. The sale prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73. The stock is now traded at around $99.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.38%. Alta Capital Management Llc still held 17,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Alta Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 22.08%. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $392.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.88%. Alta Capital Management Llc still held 286,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)

Alta Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc by 23.57%. The sale prices were between $14.51 and $19.13, with an estimated average price of $16.9. The stock is now traded at around $16.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Alta Capital Management Llc still held 59,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Alta Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 35.94%. The sale prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $47.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Alta Capital Management Llc still held 7,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of ALTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. ALTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ALTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ALTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ALTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
