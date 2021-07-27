Klingman & Associates, LLC Buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Pfizer Inc, Quotient Technology Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Klingman & Associates, LLC Buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Pfizer Inc, Quotient Technology Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Klingman & Associates, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF, Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-, sells JPMorgan Chase, Pfizer Inc, Quotient Technology Inc, National Research Corp, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Klingman & Associates, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Klingman & Associates, LLC owns 156 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Klingman & Associates, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/klingman+%26+associates%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Klingman & Associates, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 417,216 shares, 17.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.30%
  2. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 1,663,787 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.13%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 1,085,945 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.96%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 131,527 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
  5. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 178,383 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.21%
New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

Klingman & Associates, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 321,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (RWK)

Klingman & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.25 and $92.8, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small- (PDN)

Klingman & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-. The purchase prices were between $36.43 and $39.42, with an estimated average price of $38.2. The stock is now traded at around $38.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 24,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Klingman & Associates, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $299.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 688 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES)

Klingman & Associates, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.6 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.91. The stock is now traded at around $47.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Klingman & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $91.070100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Klingman & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.36%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 318,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Klingman & Associates, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 256.99%. The purchase prices were between $101.76 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $101.89. The stock is now traded at around $101.997600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 27,713 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Klingman & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.80%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $403.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Klingman & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 79.02%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC)

Klingman & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Credit Acceptance Corp by 49.36%. The purchase prices were between $358.2 and $459.98, with an estimated average price of $409.26. The stock is now traded at around $483.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Klingman & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 21.66%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $514.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT)

Klingman & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Quotient Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $10.77 and $17.59, with an estimated average price of $13.41.

Sold Out: National Research Corp (NRC)

Klingman & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in National Research Corp. The sale prices were between $43.54 and $51.55, with an estimated average price of $47.56.

Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Klingman & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48.

Sold Out: PDF Solutions Inc (PDFS)

Klingman & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in PDF Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $16.76 and $19.63, with an estimated average price of $17.92.

Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Klingman & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Klingman & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

Reduced: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Klingman & Associates, LLC reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 33.72%. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $152.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Klingman & Associates, LLC still held 11,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Klingman & Associates, LLC reduced to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 60.03%. The sale prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $41.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Klingman & Associates, LLC still held 9,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Klingman & Associates, LLC. Also check out:

1. Klingman & Associates, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Klingman & Associates, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Klingman & Associates, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Klingman & Associates, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider