Klingman & Associates, LLC Buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Pfizer Inc, Quotient Technology Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF, Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-, sells JPMorgan Chase, Pfizer Inc, Quotient Technology Inc, National Research Corp, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Klingman & Associates, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Klingman & Associates, LLC owns 156 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 417,216 shares, 17.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.30% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 1,663,787 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.13% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 1,085,945 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.96% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 131,527 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 178,383 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.21%

Klingman & Associates, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 321,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Klingman & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.25 and $92.8, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Klingman & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-. The purchase prices were between $36.43 and $39.42, with an estimated average price of $38.2. The stock is now traded at around $38.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 24,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Klingman & Associates, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $299.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 688 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Klingman & Associates, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.6 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.91. The stock is now traded at around $47.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Klingman & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $91.070100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Klingman & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.36%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 318,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Klingman & Associates, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 256.99%. The purchase prices were between $101.76 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $101.89. The stock is now traded at around $101.997600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 27,713 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Klingman & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.80%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $403.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Klingman & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 79.02%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Klingman & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Credit Acceptance Corp by 49.36%. The purchase prices were between $358.2 and $459.98, with an estimated average price of $409.26. The stock is now traded at around $483.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Klingman & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 21.66%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $514.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Klingman & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Quotient Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $10.77 and $17.59, with an estimated average price of $13.41.

Klingman & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in National Research Corp. The sale prices were between $43.54 and $51.55, with an estimated average price of $47.56.

Klingman & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48.

Klingman & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in PDF Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $16.76 and $19.63, with an estimated average price of $17.92.

Klingman & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41.

Klingman & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

Klingman & Associates, LLC reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 33.72%. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $152.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Klingman & Associates, LLC still held 11,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Klingman & Associates, LLC reduced to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 60.03%. The sale prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $41.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Klingman & Associates, LLC still held 9,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.