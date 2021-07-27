Security Asset Management Buys Blackstone Group Inc, Sells Nike Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Altria Group Inc

- New Purchases: BX,
- Added Positions: MASI,
- Reduced Positions: JPM, MSFT, AAPL, BRK.B, TGT, GOOGL, PM, AMZN, MA, TYL, INTC, ABT, MMM, PAYC, VFC, ABBV, XOM, WST, PFE, ILMN, ZTS, GOOG, BLK, MRK, HD, BMY, TER, MKL, FISV, VZ, FRC, UL, AMGN, FB,
- Sold Out: NKE, MO, MS, T, CBRL, UNP,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 135,183 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 80,515 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.57%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 35,295 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 24,453 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.14%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,426 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.9%
Security Asset Management initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 10,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)
Security Asset Management sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Security Asset Management sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Security Asset Management sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Security Asset Management sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Security Asset Management sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64.Sold Out: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL)
Security Asset Management sold out a holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $178.01, with an estimated average price of $161.17.
