Security Asset Management Buys Blackstone Group Inc, Sells Nike Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Altria Group Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Blackstone Group Inc, sells Nike Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Altria Group Inc, Target Corp, Philip Morris International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Security Asset Management. As of 2021Q2, Security Asset Management owns 85 stocks with a total value of $254 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 135,183 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 80,515 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.57% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 35,295 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 24,453 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.14% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,426 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.9%

Security Asset Management initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 10,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Security Asset Management sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.

Security Asset Management sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.

Security Asset Management sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59.

Security Asset Management sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Security Asset Management sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64.

Security Asset Management sold out a holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $178.01, with an estimated average price of $161.17.