Capital Investment Counsel, Inc Buys Apple Inc, Pfizer Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, , Medical Properties Trust Inc

Raleigh, NC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Pfizer Inc, Alphabet Inc, Helmerich & Payne Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, sells Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, , Medical Properties Trust Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, CSX Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Investment Counsel, Inc. As of 2021Q2, Capital Investment Counsel, Inc owns 193 stocks with a total value of $448 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 607,447 shares, 18.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.65% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 75,005 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.78% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,365 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.47% Walmart Inc (WMT) - 121,176 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.57% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,507 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22%

Capital Investment Counsel, Inc initiated holding in Tenable Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $40.48. The stock is now traded at around $43.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 25,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Investment Counsel, Inc initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.101800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Investment Counsel, Inc initiated holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $103.09 and $124.22, with an estimated average price of $115.18. The stock is now traded at around $116.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Investment Counsel, Inc initiated holding in PagerDuty Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.7 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $40.52. The stock is now traded at around $39.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Investment Counsel, Inc initiated holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $102.48. The stock is now traded at around $107.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Investment Counsel, Inc initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $257.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Investment Counsel, Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.65%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 607,447 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Investment Counsel, Inc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 169.29%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $41.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 74,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Investment Counsel, Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 29.78%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2751.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 3,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Investment Counsel, Inc added to a holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc by 103.30%. The purchase prices were between $25.26 and $34.79, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $29.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 102,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Investment Counsel, Inc added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 84.67%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $135.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 22,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Investment Counsel, Inc added to a holding in New York Times Co by 479.89%. The purchase prices were between $40.11 and $50.62, with an estimated average price of $44.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 37,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Investment Counsel, Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Capital Investment Counsel, Inc sold out a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $19.82 and $22.7, with an estimated average price of $21.39.

Capital Investment Counsel, Inc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39.

Capital Investment Counsel, Inc sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97.

Capital Investment Counsel, Inc sold out a holding in Cree Inc. The sale prices were between $88.24 and $119.02, with an estimated average price of $101.19.

Capital Investment Counsel, Inc sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73.