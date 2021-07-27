Capital Investment Counsel, Inc Buys Apple Inc, Pfizer Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, , Medical Properties Trust Inc

- New Purchases: TENB, FNCL, CINF, PD, BRK.B, CRWD, LDOS, CRM, SMAR, HYLN, MA, NVO, WISH, DZZ, MUB,
- Added Positions: AAPL, COST, WMT, AMZN, PFE, GOOG, HP, KMB, NYT, ADBE, AMAT, SWKS, UWM, INTC, WFC, MSFT, DELL, ORCL, PLTR, AMD, D, FDX, TGT, DUK, QCOM, TBBK, TER, HOLX, SAP, JNJ, SLB, OXY, BAC, TSM, AMGN, VZ, XLV, FEZ, MU, UPS, PCAR, LOW, GLW, PAYX, KLIC, PG, ADP, XLNX, MMM, XLI, TBT, TWI, RTX, SYY, XLE, HYG, FLR, FB, MO, ENB, AKAM, HII, EMR, IBM, FXI, CHKP, JPM, BABA, MCD, CAT, BP, HPQ, DAKT, VMW, EW, WBA, WPM, HRB, GE, GPC, GMED, HPE, RY, IIVI, LQD, TROW, PM, LYV, MRK, NTAP, NTR, NOK,
- Reduced Positions: AJRD, SCHW, DIS, MANT, CSCO, BEN, TM, NKE, XOM, BB, IYT, AGG, NATI, XLF, ATVI, HMC, IJR, IEV, LPX, T, RWX,
- Sold Out: VAR, MPW, CSX, RSP, CREE, GILD, ED, XOP, UBER, ITB, TIP, SHY, EMB, MBB,
These are the top 5 holdings of Capital Investment Counsel, Inc
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 607,447 shares, 18.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.65%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 75,005 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.78%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,365 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.47%
- Walmart Inc (WMT) - 121,176 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.57%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,507 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22%
Capital Investment Counsel, Inc initiated holding in Tenable Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $40.48. The stock is now traded at around $43.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 25,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)
Capital Investment Counsel, Inc initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.101800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF)
Capital Investment Counsel, Inc initiated holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $103.09 and $124.22, with an estimated average price of $115.18. The stock is now traded at around $116.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PagerDuty Inc (PD)
Capital Investment Counsel, Inc initiated holding in PagerDuty Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.7 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $40.52. The stock is now traded at around $39.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)
Capital Investment Counsel, Inc initiated holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $102.48. The stock is now traded at around $107.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Capital Investment Counsel, Inc initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $257.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 925 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Capital Investment Counsel, Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.65%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 607,447 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Capital Investment Counsel, Inc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 169.29%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $41.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 74,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Capital Investment Counsel, Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 29.78%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2751.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 3,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP)
Capital Investment Counsel, Inc added to a holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc by 103.30%. The purchase prices were between $25.26 and $34.79, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $29.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 102,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Capital Investment Counsel, Inc added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 84.67%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $135.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 22,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: New York Times Co (NYT)
Capital Investment Counsel, Inc added to a holding in New York Times Co by 479.89%. The purchase prices were between $40.11 and $50.62, with an estimated average price of $44.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 37,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (VAR)
Capital Investment Counsel, Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)
Capital Investment Counsel, Inc sold out a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $19.82 and $22.7, with an estimated average price of $21.39.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Capital Investment Counsel, Inc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39.Sold Out: CSX Corp (CSX)
Capital Investment Counsel, Inc sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97.Sold Out: Cree Inc (CREE)
Capital Investment Counsel, Inc sold out a holding in Cree Inc. The sale prices were between $88.24 and $119.02, with an estimated average price of $101.19.Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Capital Investment Counsel, Inc sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73.
Here is the complete portfolio of Capital Investment Counsel, Inc.
1. Capital Investment Counsel, Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Capital Investment Counsel, Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Capital Investment Counsel, Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Capital Investment Counsel, Inc keeps buying
