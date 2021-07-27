LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA Buys iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Microsoft Corp, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit

New Purchases: SDG, KSU, MS, BLOK, TSM, OGN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Microsoft Corp, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Kansas City Southern, sells ARK Innovation ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA. As of 2021Q2, LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA owns 85 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC) - 645,776 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 70,524 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 23,354 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.18% SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF (FEZ) - 204,152 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.53% iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 82,668 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA initiated holding in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.99 and $99.78, with an estimated average price of $97.03. The stock is now traded at around $96.049000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $261.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $96.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 625 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.62 and $59.84, with an estimated average price of $49.07. The stock is now traded at around $44.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $113.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 9 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 22.47%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 48,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 22.99%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $285.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 64.19%. The purchase prices were between $62.31 and $69.59, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $67.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61.

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA sold out a holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit. The sale prices were between $55.71 and $60.51, with an estimated average price of $58.11.