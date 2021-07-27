Arkansas Financial Group, Inc. Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Home BancShares Inc

- New Purchases: BRK.B, QQQ, IHE,
- Added Positions: TIP, VO, IHI, MUB, IGSB, IJR, IGIB, SCHE, IWC, VGT, IAGG, USMV, IEFA, WMT, EMB,
- Reduced Positions: IJH, HOMB, GUNR, IYG, XOM, DFNL, JPM, SHY,
- Sold Out: IAU,
These are the top 5 holdings of ARKANSAS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
- SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 220,926 shares, 17.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 273,164 shares, 16.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 936,854 shares, 11.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 286,775 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.88%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 138,682 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.06%
Arkansas Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $280.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Arkansas Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $363.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE)
Arkansas Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.26 and $189.58, with an estimated average price of $181.8. The stock is now traded at around $188.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Arkansas Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.
