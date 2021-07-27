Wagner Capital Management Corp Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Ball Corp, Mastercard Inc

New Purchases: SUB, NVDA, UPS, EQIX, EXR, TXT, UNH, RH, SPLV,

Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Ball Corp, Mastercard Inc, BlackRock Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wagner Capital Management Corp. As of 2021Q2, Wagner Capital Management Corp owns 257 stocks with a total value of $678 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 114,846 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 162,009 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 242,127 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29% Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 75,512 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 85,777 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%

Wagner Capital Management Corp initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67. The stock is now traded at around $107.995600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wagner Capital Management Corp initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $192.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wagner Capital Management Corp initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $191.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,512 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wagner Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.84 and $61.7, with an estimated average price of $60.36. The stock is now traded at around $63.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wagner Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $835.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wagner Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Textron Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.08 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.46. The stock is now traded at around $69.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wagner Capital Management Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.65%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $75.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 119,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wagner Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.17%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 100,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wagner Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.78%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.335400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 73,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wagner Capital Management Corp added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.11%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 110,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wagner Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 54.08%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $138.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wagner Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 37.68%. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wagner Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Wagner Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51.

Wagner Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66.

Wagner Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Fulton Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $15.47 and $17.79, with an estimated average price of $17.04.

Wagner Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $28.64 and $35.57, with an estimated average price of $31.92.

Wagner Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89.