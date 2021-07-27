Logo
Wagner Capital Management Corp Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Ball Corp, Mastercard Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Wagner Capital Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Ball Corp, Mastercard Inc, BlackRock Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wagner Capital Management Corp. As of 2021Q2, Wagner Capital Management Corp owns 257 stocks with a total value of $678 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WAGNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wagner+capital+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WAGNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP
  1. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 114,846 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 162,009 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
  3. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 242,127 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
  4. Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 75,512 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 85,777 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
New Purchase: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Wagner Capital Management Corp initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67. The stock is now traded at around $107.995600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Wagner Capital Management Corp initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $192.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Wagner Capital Management Corp initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $191.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,512 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Wagner Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.84 and $61.7, with an estimated average price of $60.36. The stock is now traded at around $63.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Wagner Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $835.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Textron Inc (TXT)

Wagner Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Textron Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.08 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.46. The stock is now traded at around $69.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Wagner Capital Management Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.65%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $75.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 119,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Wagner Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.17%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 100,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Wagner Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.78%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.335400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 73,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Wagner Capital Management Corp added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.11%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 110,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Wagner Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 54.08%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $138.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Wagner Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 37.68%. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Wagner Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Ball Corp (BLL)

Wagner Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51.

Sold Out: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Wagner Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66.

Sold Out: Fulton Financial Corp (FULT)

Wagner Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Fulton Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $15.47 and $17.79, with an estimated average price of $17.04.

Sold Out: HP Inc (HPQ)

Wagner Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $28.64 and $35.57, with an estimated average price of $31.92.

Sold Out: PPL Corp (PPL)

Wagner Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89.



Here is the complete portfolio of WAGNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP. Also check out:

1. WAGNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. WAGNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WAGNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WAGNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP keeps buying
