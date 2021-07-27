Logo
Howard Wealth Management, LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth , Sells The Walt Disney Co, Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Howard Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth , Roku Inc, SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF, sells The Walt Disney Co, Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Howard Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Howard Wealth Management, LLC owns 123 stocks with a total value of $180 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Howard Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/howard+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Howard Wealth Management, LLC
  1. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 121,520 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.14%
  2. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 32,481 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
  3. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 88,505 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03%
  4. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 83,143 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 31,739 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00%
New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.500100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 21,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $468.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 529 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (PSK)

Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.52 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $43.28. The stock is now traded at around $43.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $614.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 352 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)

Howard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 12,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth (DNL)

Howard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth by 111.02%. The purchase prices were between $38.63 and $42.46, with an estimated average price of $40.72. The stock is now traded at around $41.564900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 27,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Howard Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.



Here is the complete portfolio of Howard Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Howard Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Howard Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Howard Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Howard Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying

