Howard Wealth Management, LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth , Sells The Walt Disney Co, Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

New Purchases: ICSH, ROKU, PSK, ADBE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth , Roku Inc, SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF, sells The Walt Disney Co, Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Howard Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Howard Wealth Management, LLC owns 123 stocks with a total value of $180 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 121,520 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.14% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 32,481 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 88,505 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 83,143 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 31,739 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00%

Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.500100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 21,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $468.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 529 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.52 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $43.28. The stock is now traded at around $43.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $614.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 352 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Howard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 12,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Howard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth by 111.02%. The purchase prices were between $38.63 and $42.46, with an estimated average price of $40.72. The stock is now traded at around $41.564900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 27,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Howard Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.