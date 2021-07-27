Howard Wealth Management, LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth , Sells The Walt Disney Co, Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

- New Purchases: ICSH, ROKU, PSK, ADBE,
- Added Positions: MINT, JKE, DNL, EVV, VB, VTIP, VUG, NUV, PPT, TIP, SPYV, BKLN, VYM, VTV, VIG, SUB, VV, BNDX, SJNK, VCSH, PFF, QQQ, PFE, VTEB, SRLN, VXF, SHM, IVV, VOO, VNQ, VO, VGT, VTI, BRK.B, BSV, HYS, VNLA, FLOT, AOR, IHI, IJR, IJH, EFA, PGF, XBI, SPTM, NYCB, VZ,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, JPST, GBIL, GSY, MSFT, NEAR, JNJ, V, FTSM, HIE, HD, TSLA, GOOGL, REM, ITA, IGSB, AMJ, LMT, PG, IBB, ABBV, EZM,
- Sold Out: DIS,
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 121,520 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.14%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 32,481 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 88,505 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 83,143 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 31,739 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00%
Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.500100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 21,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $468.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 529 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (PSK)
Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.52 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $43.28. The stock is now traded at around $43.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $614.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 352 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)
Howard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 12,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth (DNL)
Howard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth by 111.02%. The purchase prices were between $38.63 and $42.46, with an estimated average price of $40.72. The stock is now traded at around $41.564900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 27,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Howard Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.
