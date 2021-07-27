Ampfield Management, L.P. Buys TransDigm Group Inc, Fusion Acquisition Corp II, Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co, Sells Ross Stores Inc, Fusion Acquisition Corp II, Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co

- New Purchases: FSNB, WARR, IBER, TWNT,
- Added Positions: TDG, FIVE,
- Reduced Positions: ROST, LGIH, ITHXU,
- Sold Out: FSNB.U, WARR.U, AGAC.U, MACQU, IBER.U, BOAS.U, TWNT.U, GLHAU,
These are the top 5 holdings of Ampfield Management, L.P.
- TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 66,739 shares, 35.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.11%
- LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) - 242,285 shares, 32.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.24%
- Five Below Inc (FIVE) - 96,284 shares, 15.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.26%
- Ross Stores Inc (ROST) - 110,648 shares, 11.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.29%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,978 shares, 0.89% of the total portfolio.
Ampfield Management, L.P. initiated holding in Fusion Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 99,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co (WARR)
Ampfield Management, L.P. initiated holding in Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $9.55 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 86,644 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ibere Pharmaceuticals (IBER)
Ampfield Management, L.P. initiated holding in Ibere Pharmaceuticals. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 44,543 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp (TWNT)
Ampfield Management, L.P. initiated holding in Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.89, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 38,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)
Ampfield Management, L.P. added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 42.11%. The purchase prices were between $578.24 and $682.63, with an estimated average price of $626.69. The stock is now traded at around $649.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.62%. The holding were 66,739 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Fusion Acquisition Corp II (FSNB.U)
Ampfield Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Fusion Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.97.Sold Out: Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co (WARR.U)
Ampfield Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.Sold Out: African Gold Acquisition Corp (AGAC.U)
Ampfield Management, L.P. sold out a holding in African Gold Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.02.Sold Out: MCAP Acquisition Corp (MACQU)
Ampfield Management, L.P. sold out a holding in MCAP Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.97.Sold Out: Ibere Pharmaceuticals (IBER.U)
Ampfield Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Ibere Pharmaceuticals. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $10.Sold Out: BOA Acquisition Corp (BOAS.U)
Ampfield Management, L.P. sold out a holding in BOA Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.93.
