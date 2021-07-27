Logo
Ampfield Management, L.P. Buys TransDigm Group Inc, Fusion Acquisition Corp II, Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co, Sells Ross Stores Inc, Fusion Acquisition Corp II, Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ampfield Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys TransDigm Group Inc, Fusion Acquisition Corp II, Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co, Ibere Pharmaceuticals, Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp, sells Ross Stores Inc, Fusion Acquisition Corp II, Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co, African Gold Acquisition Corp, MCAP Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ampfield Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Ampfield Management, L.P. owns 12 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ampfield Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ampfield+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ampfield Management, L.P.
  1. TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 66,739 shares, 35.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.11%
  2. LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) - 242,285 shares, 32.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.24%
  3. Five Below Inc (FIVE) - 96,284 shares, 15.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.26%
  4. Ross Stores Inc (ROST) - 110,648 shares, 11.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.29%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,978 shares, 0.89% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Fusion Acquisition Corp II (FSNB)

Ampfield Management, L.P. initiated holding in Fusion Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 99,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co (WARR)

Ampfield Management, L.P. initiated holding in Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $9.55 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 86,644 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ibere Pharmaceuticals (IBER)

Ampfield Management, L.P. initiated holding in Ibere Pharmaceuticals. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 44,543 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp (TWNT)

Ampfield Management, L.P. initiated holding in Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.89, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 38,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)

Ampfield Management, L.P. added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 42.11%. The purchase prices were between $578.24 and $682.63, with an estimated average price of $626.69. The stock is now traded at around $649.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.62%. The holding were 66,739 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Fusion Acquisition Corp II (FSNB.U)

Ampfield Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Fusion Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Sold Out: Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co (WARR.U)

Ampfield Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.

Sold Out: African Gold Acquisition Corp (AGAC.U)

Ampfield Management, L.P. sold out a holding in African Gold Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.02.

Sold Out: MCAP Acquisition Corp (MACQU)

Ampfield Management, L.P. sold out a holding in MCAP Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Sold Out: Ibere Pharmaceuticals (IBER.U)

Ampfield Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Ibere Pharmaceuticals. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $10.

Sold Out: BOA Acquisition Corp (BOAS.U)

Ampfield Management, L.P. sold out a holding in BOA Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.93.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ampfield Management, L.P.. Also check out:

1. Ampfield Management, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Ampfield Management, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ampfield Management, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ampfield Management, L.P. keeps buying
