Physicians Financial Services, Inc. Buys Qualcomm Inc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Pfizer Inc, Sells Syneos Health Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Best Buy Co Inc

- New Purchases: ADM, PRU, HPQ, VUG, AKAM,
- Added Positions: QCOM, PFE, AVGO, WMT, MAR, LMT, ILMN, CVX, HON, CMI, TSM, BDX, AFL,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, LOW, NVDA, AMGN, AMZN, MMM, TSLA, MCD, PG, INTC, JNJ, CSCO, KO, BA, PM, UPS, MRK, DUK, ORCL, BRK.B, ABBV, COST, TGT, GILD, HD, IBM, V, JPM, BAC, VZ, KMB, TFC, MO, SBUX, PEP, NVS, UL, LLY, DE, CAT, ADBE, ATVI, GNRC, GOOG, SYK, MDT, GPC, FDX, CHD, PAYX, MKC, K, SJM, EMR, D,
- Sold Out: SYNH, DAL, BBY, CVS, UNH, NEE, VLDR, GE, SOL,
These are the top 5 holdings of PHYSICIANS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 209,077 shares, 11.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.15%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,575 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,823 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,893 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
- Walmart Inc (WMT) - 52,403 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.21%
Physicians Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $57 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $58.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)
Physicians Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $101.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: HP Inc (HPQ)
Physicians Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $35.57, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $28.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Physicians Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $296.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 729 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)
Physicians Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $119.08, with an estimated average price of $111.3. The stock is now traded at around $119.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Physicians Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 21.85%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $140.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 17,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Physicians Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 38.42%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $41.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 41,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Physicians Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 130.45%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $474.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,544 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
Physicians Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 73.97%. The purchase prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27. The stock is now traded at around $141.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Syneos Health Inc (SYNH)
Physicians Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Syneos Health Inc. The sale prices were between $75.85 and $89.57, with an estimated average price of $84.29.Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Physicians Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Physicians Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74.Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Physicians Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06.Sold Out: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
Physicians Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $107.63 and $125.79, with an estimated average price of $116.65.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Physicians Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04.
