Physicians Financial Services, Inc. Buys Qualcomm Inc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Pfizer Inc, Sells Syneos Health Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Best Buy Co Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Physicians Financial Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Qualcomm Inc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Pfizer Inc, Broadcom Inc, Prudential Financial Inc, sells Syneos Health Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Best Buy Co Inc, CVS Health Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Physicians Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Physicians Financial Services, Inc. owns 111 stocks with a total value of $244 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PHYSICIANS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/physicians+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PHYSICIANS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 209,077 shares, 11.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.15%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,575 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,823 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,893 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
  5. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 52,403 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.21%
New Purchase: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $57 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $58.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $101.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: HP Inc (HPQ)

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $35.57, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $28.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $296.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 729 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $119.08, with an estimated average price of $111.3. The stock is now traded at around $119.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 21.85%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $140.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 17,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 38.42%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $41.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 41,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 130.45%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $474.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,544 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 73.97%. The purchase prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27. The stock is now traded at around $141.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Syneos Health Inc (SYNH)

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Syneos Health Inc. The sale prices were between $75.85 and $89.57, with an estimated average price of $84.29.

Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74.

Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06.

Sold Out: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $107.63 and $125.79, with an estimated average price of $116.65.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Physicians Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04.



Here is the complete portfolio of PHYSICIANS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC..

1. PHYSICIANS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. PHYSICIANS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. PHYSICIANS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PHYSICIANS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. keeps buying
