Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Akamai Technologies Inc, Sells Eli Lilly and Co, Pfizer Inc, Garmin

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Akamai Technologies Inc, Brunswick Corp, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, sells Eli Lilly and Co, Pfizer Inc, Garmin, Electronic Arts Inc, ServiceNow Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC. As of 2021Q2, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owns 173 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fulton+breakefield+broenniman+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 172,442 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 332,888 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%
  3. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 392,074 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.70%
  4. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 136,252 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.37%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 12,473 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
New Purchase: Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC initiated holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.1 and $165.63, with an estimated average price of $159.65. The stock is now traded at around $171.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 40,269 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.64 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $105.51. The stock is now traded at around $107.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: YETI Holdings Inc (YETI)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC initiated holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $94.97, with an estimated average price of $86.41. The stock is now traded at around $96.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79. The stock is now traded at around $228.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,169 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC initiated holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $40.64, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $38.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $392.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.97%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $226.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 32.30%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.335400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC sold out a holding in Garmin Ltd. The sale prices were between $131.85 and $145.38, with an estimated average price of $140.18.

Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28.

Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $135.37 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $141.75.

Sold Out: Qiagen NV (QGEN)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC sold out a holding in Qiagen NV. The sale prices were between $46.28 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $48.73.

Sold Out: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $32.08 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.93.

Sold Out: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $162.74 and $186.75, with an estimated average price of $177.68.



