Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd Buys Alibaba Group Holding, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sesen Bio Inc, Sells NexPoint Residential Trust Inc, Bank of America Corp, United Rentals Inc

New Purchases: BABA, SESN,

BABA, SESN, Added Positions: SHY, ABT, JNJ, TMO, FLEX, GE, WWD, STOR, SCHW, GLD, UTG, AMJ,

SHY, ABT, JNJ, TMO, FLEX, GE, WWD, STOR, SCHW, GLD, UTG, AMJ, Reduced Positions: NXRT, BAC, URI, PLD, KMI, UPS, AMZN, MSFT,

Elmhurst, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sesen Bio Inc, sells NexPoint Residential Trust Inc, Bank of America Corp, United Rentals Inc, Prologis Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd owns 55 stocks with a total value of $203 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GRAYBILL BARTZ & ASSOC LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/graybill+bartz+%26+assoc+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 80,645 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 91,106 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.16% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,190 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 14,555 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 141,053 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $183.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 12,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd initiated holding in Sesen Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.18 and $4.66, with an estimated average price of $3.17. The stock is now traded at around $3.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.16%. The purchase prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 91,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.