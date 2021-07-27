Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd Buys Alibaba Group Holding, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sesen Bio Inc, Sells NexPoint Residential Trust Inc, Bank of America Corp, United Rentals Inc

- New Purchases: BABA, SESN,
- Added Positions: SHY, ABT, JNJ, TMO, FLEX, GE, WWD, STOR, SCHW, GLD, UTG, AMJ,
- Reduced Positions: NXRT, BAC, URI, PLD, KMI, UPS, AMZN, MSFT,
For the details of GRAYBILL BARTZ & ASSOC LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/graybill+bartz+%26+assoc+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of GRAYBILL BARTZ & ASSOC LTD
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 80,645 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 91,106 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.16%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,190 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 14,555 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 141,053 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $183.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 12,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sesen Bio Inc (SESN)
Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd initiated holding in Sesen Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.18 and $4.66, with an estimated average price of $3.17. The stock is now traded at around $3.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.16%. The purchase prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 91,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of GRAYBILL BARTZ & ASSOC LTD. Also check out:
