Eukles Asset Management Buys Apple Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Sells , FB Financial Corp, Morgan Stanley

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Walker & Dunlop Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells , FB Financial Corp, Morgan Stanley, FirstCash Inc, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eukles Asset Management. As of 2021Q2, Eukles Asset Management owns 240 stocks with a total value of $180 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,183 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.16% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 24,921 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 48,523 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.60% ResMed Inc (RMD) - 20,575 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.04% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 16,485 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.44%

Eukles Asset Management initiated holding in Walker & Dunlop Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.42 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $104.63. The stock is now traded at around $101.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eukles Asset Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eukles Asset Management initiated holding in LGI Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.31 and $183.36, with an estimated average price of $165.26. The stock is now traded at around $161.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eukles Asset Management initiated holding in Medifast Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.82 and $332.25, with an estimated average price of $270.27. The stock is now traded at around $279.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eukles Asset Management initiated holding in Patrick Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.58 and $97.52, with an estimated average price of $85.85. The stock is now traded at around $79.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eukles Asset Management initiated holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.27 and $215.17, with an estimated average price of $192.54. The stock is now traded at around $197.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eukles Asset Management added to a holding in Apple Inc by 51.60%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 48,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eukles Asset Management added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.01%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $78.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 52,338 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eukles Asset Management added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 29.59%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $191.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,388 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eukles Asset Management added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 330.80%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $152.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,783 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eukles Asset Management added to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 32.72%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $132.96, with an estimated average price of $124.66. The stock is now traded at around $122.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eukles Asset Management added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 1385.71%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2667.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 104 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eukles Asset Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Eukles Asset Management sold out a holding in FB Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $36.97 and $44.72, with an estimated average price of $41.61.

Eukles Asset Management sold out a holding in FirstCash Inc. The sale prices were between $65.36 and $84.62, with an estimated average price of $75.45.

Eukles Asset Management sold out a holding in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $13.47 and $14.66, with an estimated average price of $14.05.

Eukles Asset Management sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $140.99 and $302.56, with an estimated average price of $194.35.

Eukles Asset Management sold out a holding in Workhorse Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.48 and $17.2, with an estimated average price of $12.35.