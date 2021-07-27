Eukles Asset Management Buys Apple Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Sells , FB Financial Corp, Morgan Stanley

- New Purchases: WD, EEM, LGIH, MED, ABG, PATK, WM, LIN, IWR, EXR, AMT, ADBE, BLK, SYK, MDT, SBUX, ADI, ICE, DHR, EMR, ROP, MSI, NEE, COST, MKC, MMC, AWK, KDP, BMY, INTC, TFC, WBA, RBLX, OGN, PEAK,
- Added Positions: AAPL, EFA, MSFT, NVDA, ACN, MA, JPM, RMD, URI, IWS, BLL, CAT, JNJ, GOOGL, ROST, ZTS, IWN, LH, PG, CBOE, CVX, PGR, SWKS, CBRE, IT, HSY, PYPL, NVO, YUM, V, ABT, CMI, DE, EMN, ILMN, ORCL, TJX, UPS, CL, LSTR, NKE, FOXF, AOS, SAM, CHE, CTSH, GS, GGG, HD, K, TXN, USB, BAX, MCD, SHW, DIS, MASI, IWF, IWM, MMM, CASY, MTD, OHI, XOM, FDS, GILD, HAL, MIDD, ROK, SLB, WFC, WGO, JBT, SFBS, VYM, FAST, FISV, FIZZ, OSK, SMG, TREX, WSM, IPGP, BR, JAZZ, EBSB, PRLB, FTA, VWO, BXS, CHD, TPR, CBSH, FHI, SVC, ROL, WABC, INT, WEX, IWO, ADS, NEOG, IJH, JKL, VIG,
- Reduced Positions: MS, FEX, FBT, VNQ,
- Sold Out: VAR, FBK, FCFS, UVE, GME, WKHS, STPK,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,183 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.16%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 24,921 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 48,523 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.60%
- ResMed Inc (RMD) - 20,575 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.04%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 16,485 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.44%
Eukles Asset Management initiated holding in Walker & Dunlop Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.42 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $104.63. The stock is now traded at around $101.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Eukles Asset Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: LGI Homes Inc (LGIH)
Eukles Asset Management initiated holding in LGI Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.31 and $183.36, with an estimated average price of $165.26. The stock is now traded at around $161.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Medifast Inc (MED)
Eukles Asset Management initiated holding in Medifast Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.82 and $332.25, with an estimated average price of $270.27. The stock is now traded at around $279.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Patrick Industries Inc (PATK)
Eukles Asset Management initiated holding in Patrick Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.58 and $97.52, with an estimated average price of $85.85. The stock is now traded at around $79.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG)
Eukles Asset Management initiated holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.27 and $215.17, with an estimated average price of $192.54. The stock is now traded at around $197.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Eukles Asset Management added to a holding in Apple Inc by 51.60%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 48,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Eukles Asset Management added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.01%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $78.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 52,338 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Eukles Asset Management added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 29.59%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $191.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,388 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Eukles Asset Management added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 330.80%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $152.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,783 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)
Eukles Asset Management added to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 32.72%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $132.96, with an estimated average price of $124.66. The stock is now traded at around $122.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Eukles Asset Management added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 1385.71%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2667.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 104 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (VAR)
Eukles Asset Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: FB Financial Corp (FBK)
Eukles Asset Management sold out a holding in FB Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $36.97 and $44.72, with an estimated average price of $41.61.Sold Out: FirstCash Inc (FCFS)
Eukles Asset Management sold out a holding in FirstCash Inc. The sale prices were between $65.36 and $84.62, with an estimated average price of $75.45.Sold Out: Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE)
Eukles Asset Management sold out a holding in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $13.47 and $14.66, with an estimated average price of $14.05.Sold Out: GameStop Corp (GME)
Eukles Asset Management sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $140.99 and $302.56, with an estimated average price of $194.35.Sold Out: Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS)
Eukles Asset Management sold out a holding in Workhorse Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.48 and $17.2, with an estimated average price of $12.35.
