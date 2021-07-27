Eukles Asset Management Buys Apple Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Sells , FB Financial Corp, Morgan Stanley

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Eukles Asset Management Buys Apple Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Sells , FB Financial Corp, Morgan Stanley

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Eukles Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Walker & Dunlop Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells , FB Financial Corp, Morgan Stanley, FirstCash Inc, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eukles Asset Management. As of 2021Q2, Eukles Asset Management owns 240 stocks with a total value of $180 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Eukles Asset Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eukles+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Eukles Asset Management
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,183 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.16%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 24,921 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 48,523 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.60%
  4. ResMed Inc (RMD) - 20,575 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.04%
  5. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 16,485 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.44%
New Purchase: Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD)

Eukles Asset Management initiated holding in Walker & Dunlop Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.42 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $104.63. The stock is now traded at around $101.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Eukles Asset Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: LGI Homes Inc (LGIH)

Eukles Asset Management initiated holding in LGI Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.31 and $183.36, with an estimated average price of $165.26. The stock is now traded at around $161.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Medifast Inc (MED)

Eukles Asset Management initiated holding in Medifast Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.82 and $332.25, with an estimated average price of $270.27. The stock is now traded at around $279.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Patrick Industries Inc (PATK)

Eukles Asset Management initiated holding in Patrick Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.58 and $97.52, with an estimated average price of $85.85. The stock is now traded at around $79.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG)

Eukles Asset Management initiated holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.27 and $215.17, with an estimated average price of $192.54. The stock is now traded at around $197.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Eukles Asset Management added to a holding in Apple Inc by 51.60%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 48,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Eukles Asset Management added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.01%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $78.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 52,338 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Eukles Asset Management added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 29.59%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $191.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,388 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Eukles Asset Management added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 330.80%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $152.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,783 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

Eukles Asset Management added to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 32.72%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $132.96, with an estimated average price of $124.66. The stock is now traded at around $122.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Eukles Asset Management added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 1385.71%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2667.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 104 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Eukles Asset Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: FB Financial Corp (FBK)

Eukles Asset Management sold out a holding in FB Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $36.97 and $44.72, with an estimated average price of $41.61.

Sold Out: FirstCash Inc (FCFS)

Eukles Asset Management sold out a holding in FirstCash Inc. The sale prices were between $65.36 and $84.62, with an estimated average price of $75.45.

Sold Out: Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE)

Eukles Asset Management sold out a holding in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $13.47 and $14.66, with an estimated average price of $14.05.

Sold Out: GameStop Corp (GME)

Eukles Asset Management sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $140.99 and $302.56, with an estimated average price of $194.35.

Sold Out: Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS)

Eukles Asset Management sold out a holding in Workhorse Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.48 and $17.2, with an estimated average price of $12.35.



Here is the complete portfolio of Eukles Asset Management. Also check out:

1. Eukles Asset Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Eukles Asset Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Eukles Asset Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Eukles Asset Management keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider