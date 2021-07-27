Stephenson National Bank & Trust Buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells Nucor Corp, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

New Purchases: RTX, TSLA, MGC, MOH, SXT, PRPL, VTRS, CTVA,

RTX, TSLA, MGC, MOH, SXT, PRPL, VTRS, CTVA, Added Positions: VOO, BOND, FBND, VTEB, VWO, VZ, MUNI, UNH, BMY, VEA, CVX, UNP, JNJ, BKI, PVH, SPY, OZK, ASH, HZNP, CSCO, USB, CHWY, JPM, EEM, C, DOW, PM, XRX, IJJ, PRU, RBC, AXS, BHP, DUK, EOG, ETN, EXC, IP, KIM, NTAP, PNC, PG, PHM, SU, ALK, AMAT, AIG,

VOO, BOND, FBND, VTEB, VWO, VZ, MUNI, UNH, BMY, VEA, CVX, UNP, JNJ, BKI, PVH, SPY, OZK, ASH, HZNP, CSCO, USB, CHWY, JPM, EEM, C, DOW, PM, XRX, IJJ, PRU, RBC, AXS, BHP, DUK, EOG, ETN, EXC, IP, KIM, NTAP, PNC, PG, PHM, SU, ALK, AMAT, AIG, Reduced Positions: MDY, BRK.B, VO, IJR, CDW, VB, TT, IWF, EFA, GM, GE, IWD, ADSK, MSFT, XOM, IWS, CAT, CLDR, SCI, T, UHS, VOT, XLF, BFAM, IWN, IJH, BSV, EW, CSGP, CHD, ABMD,

MDY, BRK.B, VO, IJR, CDW, VB, TT, IWF, EFA, GM, GE, IWD, ADSK, MSFT, XOM, IWS, CAT, CLDR, SCI, T, UHS, VOT, XLF, BFAM, IWN, IJH, BSV, EW, CSGP, CHD, ABMD, Sold Out: NUE, BIO, LRCX, MRVL, REYN, IPHI, LOPE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Tesla Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF, sells Nucor Corp, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Lam Research Corp, Marvell Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stephenson National Bank & Trust. As of 2021Q2, Stephenson National Bank & Trust owns 234 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STEPHENSON NATIONAL BANK & TRUST's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stephenson+national+bank+%26+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 74,424 shares, 19.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73% iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 146,722 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 50,046 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42% Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 131,416 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.15% PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- (MUNI) - 126,851 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74%

Stephenson National Bank & Trust initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $88.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 6,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stephenson National Bank & Trust initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $643.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stephenson National Bank & Trust initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.8 and $152.34, with an estimated average price of $147.36. The stock is now traded at around $156.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stephenson National Bank & Trust initiated holding in Molina Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.67 and $268.74, with an estimated average price of $250.74. The stock is now traded at around $257.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 358 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stephenson National Bank & Trust initiated holding in Sensient Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $78 and $89.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $86.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 702 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stephenson National Bank & Trust initiated holding in Purple Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.35 and $35.78, with an estimated average price of $30.69. The stock is now traded at around $25.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,179 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stephenson National Bank & Trust added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 57.37%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stephenson National Bank & Trust added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 28.04%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $411.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,146 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stephenson National Bank & Trust added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 27.52%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stephenson National Bank & Trust added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 31.53%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $100.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stephenson National Bank & Trust added to a holding in Black Knight Inc by 31.81%. The purchase prices were between $71 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $73.89. The stock is now traded at around $81.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stephenson National Bank & Trust added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 20.43%. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $219.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stephenson National Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28.

Stephenson National Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $571.17 and $649.04, with an estimated average price of $607.52.

Stephenson National Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11.

Stephenson National Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88.

Stephenson National Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. The sale prices were between $29.32 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $30.32.

Stephenson National Bank & Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.