Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bo

New Purchases: QQQ, FALN, ESML, INTF, PAGS, FTCS, TGT, FPE, RTX, RWM, EW, FDN, CP, CHWY, FANG, SPHQ, EUSB, SQM, PII, MRNA, SLV, PLTR, IFF, LRGF, ALB, KMI, CSSE, ZTS, VMC, VLO, PALL, ALL, RBLX, AEP, NUE, NVCR, TEAM, CPE, CLF, CPNG, EIX, IUSV, FDS, PEJ, DIV, MCF, AMLP, QQQJ, ARKK, EGO, LTBR, XMLV, EELV, QCLN, TDIV, FBT, FNCL, SDOG, IVOL, KGC, IYH, RYH, IVLU, ICVT, PSCH, EEMA, SMH, QQXT, BKF, MDYV, SPYV, XES, EWX, SILJ, EAGG, ARKW,

GOVT, JPST, IEI, NVDA, RSP, BAB, QUAL, AMZN, SPEM, DOCU, EMLC, AAPL, FXN, KWEB, WFC, AGG, MBB, XLU, SPMD, MGK, XOM, IYT, XLB, BRK.B, CRSP, CSX, KMB, PYPL, XLE, XBI, SQ, AVGO, ERJ, MDIV, QYLD, HON, EWW, DGRO, AAXJ, NEE, NSC, PBR, NOBL, SCHB, XLF, XOP, ABNB, ANTM, BRG, FAB, GDV, GILD, DVYE, ESGE, ESGD, ESGU, EFAV, USMV, MTUM, IVW, KEY, LLY, LMT, OSTK, QLD, SCHD, GLD, SPYG, UEC, VEA, VIG, VXUS, CDE, UTF, DIS, EXK, FUTY, FMB, FMHI, FGD, CIBR, FDL, GM, SIL, HP, IBM, SPHB, EEMV, IJH, IXN, HYG, LQD, EMB, JKL, IQLT, IWR, IYW, K, NKE, PFE, QCOM, ROKU, SCHG, XLY, SO, SWN, SPY, PSK, SYK, HQH, TXN, TMUS, MOAT, OIH, VXF, VOE, VBK, VCIT, MGC, VPU, VZ, AMD, BABA, BLOK, NLY, BGS, BDX, CLX, CMT, GLW, CRWD, CVS, DE, EPD, MJ, ETSY, FNB, FDIS, FXG, FXR, EMLP, RDVY, GE, FINX, SDIV, PZA, SPHD, TAN, PGF, PID, EWZ, EWJ, USHY, AOK, IEFA, ITOT, REM, VLUE, PFF, IWO, IJK, ITB, IYZ, JBGS, LUMN, MA, MELI, MU, NFLX, NID, PAYC, PM, PINS, PPL, O, SCHZ, XLV, XLK, NOW, MDY, SPSM, SLYG, TSLA, TTD, UBER, UNP, MOO, GDXJ, VOT, VGK, VONG, VDE, WM, DEM, DGS, WPC, Reduced Positions: XLI, EDV, VCSH, IGSB, LOW, BLK, KO, BIL, DUK, INTC, SHY, SCHF, SCHA, MUB, AZN, DRI, NEAR, SCHE, SCHM, UPS, BSV, DLR, HD, GSY, IVE, MSFT, SYY, TFC, VOO, VTI, T, BMY, CAT, ETN, FDX, FTSM, INFY, SPLV, IJR, MDT, MET, NTAP, NMZ, PAYX, PRU, UTG, UNH, MMM, ABT, ADBE, IBUY, ADI, BUD, AMAT, BAC, HRB, BA, CHD, CSCO, CL, DNP, DOW, EMR, ENB, FSLY, HYLS, LMBS, FVRR, URA, LIT, PCY, XSLV, XLG, IVZ, IRM, IVV, IAT, KR, MCD, MRK, MINT, PG, RSG, CRM, SCHR, FNDX, SCHX, WDIV, KOMP, SBUX, TMO, GDX, VUG, VNQ, VTV, VWO, VT, VMBS, VYM, VRTX, V, ZM, ABBV, GOOGL, AYX, MO, AVLR, SAN, BCE, BTAI, CAH, CHTR, CMCSA, DD, FIVG, FHLC, FXO, FXL, FV, FIXD, FE, F, GIS, GSK, BOTZ, ALTY, PXF, PXH, KBWB, PGX, VRP, PTH, PJP, PRF, PRFZ, PEY, IEMG, TLT, IEF, FXI, IXUS, EFV, ICLN, IXJ, IDV, IBB, IGIB, AOM, ACWI, EEM, EUFN, IWB, SHV, IYG, JPIN, AMJ, KYN, KHC, LHX, MDLZ, NVS, NEA, PEP, PSX, BOND, ROP, RDS.A, FNDF, SCHP, XLP, RWX, EBND, SPTM, SPTL, SPLG, SDY, TJX, MOTI, SMB, BND, VHT, VO, VBR, VGT, VEEV, DES,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Lowe's Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC owns 661 stocks with a total value of $762 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 268,352 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.16% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 1,290,267 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.08% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 184,185 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.91% iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 180,194 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.43% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 170,284 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71%

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $363.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 51,344 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 382,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $38.966300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 94,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $30.87, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $30.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 125,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.54 and $56.43, with an estimated average price of $48.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 26,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.929600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 14,624 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 279.71%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 119,644 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 62.26%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $191.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 26,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 41.92%. The purchase prices were between $31.75 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $32.43. The stock is now traded at around $33.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 164,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 125.35%. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $299.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 124.14%. The purchase prices were between $66.17 and $79.75, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $46.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 8454.86%. The purchase prices were between $9.6 and $11.59, with an estimated average price of $10.63. The stock is now traded at around $10.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 51,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $93.66 and $139.27, with an estimated average price of $119.6.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Masco Corp. The sale prices were between $57.6 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $61.59.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13.