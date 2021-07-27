Logo
Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bo

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Lowe's Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC owns 661 stocks with a total value of $762 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+investment+advisory+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC
  1. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 268,352 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.16%
  2. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 1,290,267 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.08%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 184,185 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.91%
  4. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 180,194 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.43%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 170,284 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71%
New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $363.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 51,344 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 382,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $38.966300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 94,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF (INTF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $30.87, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $30.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 125,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.54 and $56.43, with an estimated average price of $48.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 26,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.929600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 14,624 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 279.71%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 119,644 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 62.26%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $191.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 26,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 41.92%. The purchase prices were between $31.75 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $32.43. The stock is now traded at around $33.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 164,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 125.35%. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $299.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 124.14%. The purchase prices were between $66.17 and $79.75, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $46.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 8454.86%. The purchase prices were between $9.6 and $11.59, with an estimated average price of $10.63. The stock is now traded at around $10.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 51,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Sold Out: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $93.66 and $139.27, with an estimated average price of $119.6.

Sold Out: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88.

Sold Out: Masco Corp (MAS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Masco Corp. The sale prices were between $57.6 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $61.59.

Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC. Also check out:

1. Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC keeps buying
