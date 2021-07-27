Gleason Group, Inc. Buys Embraer SA, Exxon Mobil Corp, Textron Inc, Sells Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Lowe's Inc, GoHealth Inc

New Purchases: ERJ, TXT, PSFE, WPF, AUS, CMCSA, REGN, FUN, ASXC, BBQ, VOD, SIX, RBLX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Embraer SA, Exxon Mobil Corp, Textron Inc, Boeing Co, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Lowe's Inc, GoHealth Inc, , Volkswagen AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gleason Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Gleason Group, Inc. owns 198 stocks with a total value of $276 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 146,839 shares, 20.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 183,801 shares, 12.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 132,287 shares, 10.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 348,649 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.57% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 79,108 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%

Gleason Group, Inc. initiated holding in Embraer SA. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $16.81, with an estimated average price of $12.84. The stock is now traded at around $14.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gleason Group, Inc. initiated holding in Textron Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.08 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.46. The stock is now traded at around $69.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gleason Group, Inc. initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $12.53. The stock is now traded at around $10.340100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gleason Group, Inc. initiated holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gleason Group, Inc. initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10.65, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gleason Group, Inc. initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $572.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 55 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gleason Group, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 27.22%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $57.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gleason Group, Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 1216.22%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $183.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 974 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gleason Group, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 74.70%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $224.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,871 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gleason Group, Inc. added to a holding in by 201.25%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $66.67, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $185.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 241 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gleason Group, Inc. added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 124.51%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $134.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 229 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gleason Group, Inc. added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 62.76%. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $244.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 319 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gleason Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $108.25 and $116.66, with an estimated average price of $111.88.

Gleason Group, Inc. sold out a holding in GoHealth Inc. The sale prices were between $11 and $12.3, with an estimated average price of $11.67.

Gleason Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF. The sale prices were between $26.36 and $27.74, with an estimated average price of $27.18.

Gleason Group, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Gleason Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $30.62 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.66.

Gleason Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.58 and $60.47, with an estimated average price of $59.48.