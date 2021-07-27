Gleason Group, Inc. Buys Embraer SA, Exxon Mobil Corp, Textron Inc, Sells Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Lowe's Inc, GoHealth Inc

- New Purchases: ERJ, TXT, PSFE, WPF, AUS, CMCSA, REGN, FUN, ASXC, BBQ, VOD, SIX, RBLX,
- Added Positions: VOO, VTI, VXUS, VXF, VTV, VWO, XOM, BA, BABA, IXUS, T, SAN, AMAT, AMGN, JKI, VZ, SO, VEA, VBR, SCHF, JKK, DOW, PM, TTE, SBUX, PENN, OHI, VTRS, GSK, GILD, GD, FMS, EPD, ENB, ETN, ED, GOLD, MO,
- Reduced Positions: DE, LOW, CVX, KODK, IEFA, IEMG, SPMD,
- Sold Out: HRC, GOCO, VAR, VOWA, 2TX, EFA, ITE, PCY, SCHB, SPTL, SPTS, USHY, USIG, VCR,
For the details of Gleason Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gleason+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Gleason Group, Inc.
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 146,839 shares, 20.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66%
- Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 183,801 shares, 12.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 132,287 shares, 10.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29%
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 348,649 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.57%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 79,108 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
Gleason Group, Inc. initiated holding in Embraer SA. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $16.81, with an estimated average price of $12.84. The stock is now traded at around $14.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Textron Inc (TXT)
Gleason Group, Inc. initiated holding in Textron Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.08 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.46. The stock is now traded at around $69.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)
Gleason Group, Inc. initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $12.53. The stock is now traded at around $10.340100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I (AUS)
Gleason Group, Inc. initiated holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF)
Gleason Group, Inc. initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10.65, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Gleason Group, Inc. initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $572.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 55 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Gleason Group, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 27.22%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $57.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Gleason Group, Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 1216.22%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $183.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 974 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Gleason Group, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 74.70%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $224.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,871 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: (JKI)
Gleason Group, Inc. added to a holding in by 201.25%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $66.67, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $185.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 241 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Gleason Group, Inc. added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 124.51%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $134.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 229 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Gleason Group, Inc. added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 62.76%. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $244.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 319 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC)
Gleason Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $108.25 and $116.66, with an estimated average price of $111.88.Sold Out: GoHealth Inc (GOCO)
Gleason Group, Inc. sold out a holding in GoHealth Inc. The sale prices were between $11 and $12.3, with an estimated average price of $11.67.Sold Out: Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)
Gleason Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF. The sale prices were between $26.36 and $27.74, with an estimated average price of $27.18.Sold Out: (VAR)
Gleason Group, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)
Gleason Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $30.62 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.66.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG)
Gleason Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.58 and $60.47, with an estimated average price of $59.48.
Here is the complete portfolio of Gleason Group, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Gleason Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Gleason Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Gleason Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Gleason Group, Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment