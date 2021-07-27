Creative Financial Designs Inc Buys iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: IWL, BIBL, IXUS, XSOE, VAW, FALN, EUSB, SPDW, ESML, IXG, ALTO, BAND, MP, APPH, VNO, CHPT, CHPT, EPS, BKH, SWBI, SHYF, AAWW, CEF, HQH, BKT, HROW, STLA, NID, NEP, THQ, BST, OCGN, INVH, AFRM, DON, DTD, DWM, ESGV, FIW, FNCL, FNX, FXD, MDYV, PEY, PHO, RDVY, REET, SDG, SUSA, TAN, VV, VYMI, IVZ, ALV, BCE, OPCH, CPE, ASXC, ED, DFODQ, DLX, GT, HRC, HBNC, TT, IP, KSU, LCUT, NDAQ, NOV, ORI, OLN, OSK, PCG, PHM, WRK, SGEN, SLGN, NLOK, TM, VTNR, RVT, IAE, FERG, SRNE, HI, XPEL, WSR, SBRA, BCX, MX, MARA, 6CL0, NIQ, ESPR, REXR, NAVI, DNOW, TMST, AFMD, VSTO, COLL, MCFT, Z, NVCR, AGR, PI, GRWG, CNNE, BJ, TLRY, TLRY, LTHM, LEVI, SNDL, 4LRA, AOUT, XPEV, BFLY, SNCY, AIA, AOA, BLV, CMBS, CRBN, DBA, DGS, DSTL, EMSG, FNDA, FNDF, FNDX, HDGE, HYD, IYM, JKF, MDY, NUSC, PIE, PRF, PRFZ, PWZ, REMX, SPYX, TDTT, WOOD, XHB, XLP,
- Added Positions: JKH, SCHP, JPST, VONG, VOOG, SCHO, JKK, VTV, VCSH, FSK, ISTB, IUSV, AAPL, DRI, VYM, GOVT, IJH, IJR, EMQQ, JPM, ESGU, IEFA, SHYG, VTEB, XLF, SCHG, SUB, BIIB, EFV, SPY, SUSB, LLY, NEE, FBND, FDIS, IJS, IJJ, MUB, SMB, XLE, MSFT, EFG, FEZ, ITOT, QQQ, SCHV, VSS, XLRE, GS, INTC, VZ, CAPE, EEM, HEFA, MGC, MGK, ONEQ, SCHA, SPLG, VEA, VGT, VWO, VWOB, XLY, MMM, T, BMY, DVA, DUK, GIS, HON, MDT, PAYX, PEP, SO, TGT, UNP, ULTA, ABBV, BABA, CHIQ, ESGD, FINX, HACK, IVV, IVW, JKE, LMBS, MBB, PKW, PTNQ, VCIT, VXF, CB, ABT, APD, AMGN, AMAT, CAT, LUMN, SCHW, CSCO, CMCSA, CAG, COP, COST, EMR, FDX, FUL, IFF, MRK, PG, QCOM, RY, X, WMT, CLM, CRF, THTX, PSX, FB, SPOT, NIO, STNE, PINS, CHWY, IMVT, CCIV, AI, BIL, BNDX, BOTZ, CGW, CIBR, CLOU, CORP, DIA, DLS, EFA, EMB, ESGE, FDN, FIXD, FTA, FTCS, FTSL, FVD, GDX, GSLC, HYG, HYLS, IBUY, ITB, IVOL, IWF, IWM, IWP, KBWB, MILN, QYLD, ROBO, SCHF, SCHM, SKYY, SLQD, SLV, SPTM, SPTS, SRVR, USHY, VHT, VLUE, VTIP, XLB, XLK, XLV, ABM, ADBE, AMD, AFL, AWR, AMT, TFC, BP, BLL, BAC, BRK.B, BA, BSX, VIAC, CWT, CNI, CINF, C, CLF, KO, CTSH, STZ, CMI, DHR, DE, DOV, EMN, ETN, ERIC, EXAS, XOM, F, FCX, GPC, GILD, HDB, HSY, HPQ, HRL, IBM, ITW, KEY, KMB, LANC, LEG, LMT, LOW, MGEE, MCD, MET, MU, NFG, NFLX, NWL, NKE, NDSN, NOC, NWN, NVAX, NUE, OXY, ONB, OHI, OKE, PPG, PH, PFE, LIN, RJF, RGEN, SJW, CRM, SCL, SYY, TSM, TDY, TMO, THO, TKR, VFC, WPC, DIS, WMB, XEL, ZBH, RMT, UTF, GGN, MA, WU, FSLR, TMUS, DAL, LLNW, BX, DFS, ETJ, TGH, BEP, V, PM, AMRS, HRZN, KMI, ZNGA, MRCC, KNOP, GOOG, CGC, ACB, CYBR, QRVO, TDOC, CC, NTNX, CRSP, FUV, EQH, LYFT, DOW, CTVA, FOUR, LMND, SNOW, PLTR, ABNB, ACWV, ARKW, BSV, DEM, DGRO, DNL, DWLD, FDT, FEM, FEP, FTC, FTSM, FXR, FYX, IEF, IEI, IGE, IGM, IGV, IPAY, IWC, IWN, IYR, LIT, LTPZ, MCHI, NUEM, NUHY, PTLC, QTEC, RWR, SCHE, SPIB, SPTL, TLT, VMBS, VNQ, VRP, VTWO, XLI,
- Reduced Positions: BIV, IUSB, AOM, SCHR, GBIL, PSA, AVGO, FXL, LGLV, GWW, VB, VO, MMC, FBT, XMMO, HD, TXN, SPSB, VBK, SUSC, IGLB, USRT, VBR, VGSH, VOE, XLU, FHLC, FTEC, FVC, FXH, SHV, USIG, BOH, CHKP, BBN, MPC, AGG, FV, MTUM, QUAL, SLYV, SMDV, SPEM, USO, VUG, CVX, CCI, D, LHX, K, PLUG, SUI, RQI, AIMC, DISCK, TSLA, TCPC, IQ, ZUO, AOK, DBC, EWJ, EWU, FPE, GLD, IJT, IWR, IYC, MINT, SMH, SPYG, TIP, VT, XAR, AES, ATVI, ALK, ALB, AXP, ARWR, BDX, APYX, CGRN, CL, TCOM, DD, FRT, FMBH, GE, ILMN, SJM, LH, MRVL, VTRS, NVDA, NEM, ODFL, PENN, PSEC, PRU, SLB, SBUX, TJX, TR, WAB, WFC, CROX, FTF, FLNT, WKHS, GM, EPAM, SPLK, NOW, FUBO, AAL, STOR, ETSY, SQ, APPN, AFIN, ROKU, DELL, FSR, ARKK, BND, DGRW, DSI, FREL, GII, HYS, IAGG, ICLN, IVE, IYH, JNK, MDYG, PFF, PXH, REM, RODM, SCZ, SHM, SIVR, SJNK, SLYG, SPMD, SPSM, SPYV, VIG, VRAI, VTI,
- Sold Out: SCHZ, FSKR, FXN, VIAV, IAU, WHR, MRNA, COR, PGF, IDV, FXI, GBDC, AMTX, FLIR, NXQ, VALE, ICL, DTE, IPO, REV, HEDJ, VLO, VAR, FXG, BKLN, IAC, GPRE, GTXMQ, PRSP, M44, QTRX, GPP, DDD, VUZI, BDJ, TRCH, ATEC,
For the details of CREATIVE FINANCIAL DESIGNS INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/creative+financial+designs+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CREATIVE FINANCIAL DESIGNS INC
- iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH) - 232,486 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 503.06%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 106,326 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.13%
- Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 207,981 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 142.44%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 146,367 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.21%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 120,974 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66%
Creative Financial Designs Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.49 and $102.81, with an estimated average price of $99.53. The stock is now traded at around $105.717500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 108,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Inspire 100 ETF (BIBL)
Creative Financial Designs Inc initiated holding in Inspire 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.94 and $42.67, with an estimated average price of $41.17. The stock is now traded at around $43.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 210,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
Creative Financial Designs Inc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.48 and $74.8, with an estimated average price of $72.54. The stock is now traded at around $71.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 56,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
Creative Financial Designs Inc initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $37.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 59,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)
Creative Financial Designs Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $172.3 and $193.74, with an estimated average price of $183.88. The stock is now traded at around $180.763500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
Creative Financial Designs Inc initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 37,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)
Creative Financial Designs Inc added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 503.06%. The purchase prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 232,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Creative Financial Designs Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 3344.69%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 163,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Creative Financial Designs Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 281.97%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 239,943 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)
Creative Financial Designs Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 142.44%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 207,981 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG)
Creative Financial Designs Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 212.04%. The purchase prices were between $234.64 and $262.72, with an estimated average price of $249.22. The stock is now traded at around $272.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 22,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
Creative Financial Designs Inc added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 45.98%. The purchase prices were between $51.17 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 233,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)
Creative Financial Designs Inc sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.56 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.07.Sold Out: (FSKR)
Creative Financial Designs Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.Sold Out: First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN)
Creative Financial Designs Inc sold out a holding in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $9.6 and $11.59, with an estimated average price of $10.63.Sold Out: Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV)
Creative Financial Designs Inc sold out a holding in Viavi Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $15.7 and $17.94, with an estimated average price of $16.85.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Creative Financial Designs Inc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)
Creative Financial Designs Inc sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $210.58 and $252.95, with an estimated average price of $232.69.
Here is the complete portfolio of CREATIVE FINANCIAL DESIGNS INC . Also check out:
1. CREATIVE FINANCIAL DESIGNS INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. CREATIVE FINANCIAL DESIGNS INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CREATIVE FINANCIAL DESIGNS INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CREATIVE FINANCIAL DESIGNS INC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment