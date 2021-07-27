Creative Financial Designs Inc Buys iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF

New Purchases: IWL, BIBL, IXUS, XSOE, VAW, FALN, EUSB, SPDW, ESML, IXG, ALTO, BAND, MP, APPH, VNO, CHPT, CHPT, EPS, BKH, SWBI, SHYF, AAWW, CEF, HQH, BKT, HROW, STLA, NID, NEP, THQ, BST, OCGN, INVH, AFRM, DON, DTD, DWM, ESGV, FIW, FNCL, FNX, FXD, MDYV, PEY, PHO, RDVY, REET, SDG, SUSA, TAN, VV, VYMI, IVZ, ALV, BCE, OPCH, CPE, ASXC, ED, DFODQ, DLX, GT, HRC, HBNC, TT, IP, KSU, LCUT, NDAQ, NOV, ORI, OLN, OSK, PCG, PHM, WRK, SGEN, SLGN, NLOK, TM, VTNR, RVT, IAE, FERG, SRNE, HI, XPEL, WSR, SBRA, BCX, MX, MARA, 6CL0, NIQ, ESPR, REXR, NAVI, DNOW, TMST, AFMD, VSTO, COLL, MCFT, Z, NVCR, AGR, PI, GRWG, CNNE, BJ, TLRY, TLRY, LTHM, LEVI, SNDL, 4LRA, AOUT, XPEV, BFLY, SNCY, AIA, AOA, BLV, CMBS, CRBN, DBA, DGS, DSTL, EMSG, FNDA, FNDF, FNDX, HDGE, HYD, IYM, JKF, MDY, NUSC, PIE, PRF, PRFZ, PWZ, REMX, SPYX, TDTT, WOOD, XHB, XLP,

IWL, BIBL, IXUS, XSOE, VAW, FALN, EUSB, SPDW, ESML, IXG, ALTO, BAND, MP, APPH, VNO, CHPT, CHPT, EPS, BKH, SWBI, SHYF, AAWW, CEF, HQH, BKT, HROW, STLA, NID, NEP, THQ, BST, OCGN, INVH, AFRM, DON, DTD, DWM, ESGV, FIW, FNCL, FNX, FXD, MDYV, PEY, PHO, RDVY, REET, SDG, SUSA, TAN, VV, VYMI, IVZ, ALV, BCE, OPCH, CPE, ASXC, ED, DFODQ, DLX, GT, HRC, HBNC, TT, IP, KSU, LCUT, NDAQ, NOV, ORI, OLN, OSK, PCG, PHM, WRK, SGEN, SLGN, NLOK, TM, VTNR, RVT, IAE, FERG, SRNE, HI, XPEL, WSR, SBRA, BCX, MX, MARA, 6CL0, NIQ, ESPR, REXR, NAVI, DNOW, TMST, AFMD, VSTO, COLL, MCFT, Z, NVCR, AGR, PI, GRWG, CNNE, BJ, TLRY, TLRY, LTHM, LEVI, SNDL, 4LRA, AOUT, XPEV, BFLY, SNCY, AIA, AOA, BLV, CMBS, CRBN, DBA, DGS, DSTL, EMSG, FNDA, FNDF, FNDX, HDGE, HYD, IYM, JKF, MDY, NUSC, PIE, PRF, PRFZ, PWZ, REMX, SPYX, TDTT, WOOD, XHB, XLP, Added Positions: JKH, SCHP, JPST, VONG, VOOG, SCHO, JKK, VTV, VCSH, FSK, ISTB, IUSV, AAPL, DRI, VYM, GOVT, IJH, IJR, EMQQ, JPM, ESGU, IEFA, SHYG, VTEB, XLF, SCHG, SUB, BIIB, EFV, SPY, SUSB, LLY, NEE, FBND, FDIS, IJS, IJJ, MUB, SMB, XLE, MSFT, EFG, FEZ, ITOT, QQQ, SCHV, VSS, XLRE, GS, INTC, VZ, CAPE, EEM, HEFA, MGC, MGK, ONEQ, SCHA, SPLG, VEA, VGT, VWO, VWOB, XLY, MMM, T, BMY, DVA, DUK, GIS, HON, MDT, PAYX, PEP, SO, TGT, UNP, ULTA, ABBV, BABA, CHIQ, ESGD, FINX, HACK, IVV, IVW, JKE, LMBS, MBB, PKW, PTNQ, VCIT, VXF, CB, ABT, APD, AMGN, AMAT, CAT, LUMN, SCHW, CSCO, CMCSA, CAG, COP, COST, EMR, FDX, FUL, IFF, MRK, PG, QCOM, RY, X, WMT, CLM, CRF, THTX, PSX, FB, SPOT, NIO, STNE, PINS, CHWY, IMVT, CCIV, AI, BIL, BNDX, BOTZ, CGW, CIBR, CLOU, CORP, DIA, DLS, EFA, EMB, ESGE, FDN, FIXD, FTA, FTCS, FTSL, FVD, GDX, GSLC, HYG, HYLS, IBUY, ITB, IVOL, IWF, IWM, IWP, KBWB, MILN, QYLD, ROBO, SCHF, SCHM, SKYY, SLQD, SLV, SPTM, SPTS, SRVR, USHY, VHT, VLUE, VTIP, XLB, XLK, XLV, ABM, ADBE, AMD, AFL, AWR, AMT, TFC, BP, BLL, BAC, BRK.B, BA, BSX, VIAC, CWT, CNI, CINF, C, CLF, KO, CTSH, STZ, CMI, DHR, DE, DOV, EMN, ETN, ERIC, EXAS, XOM, F, FCX, GPC, GILD, HDB, HSY, HPQ, HRL, IBM, ITW, KEY, KMB, LANC, LEG, LMT, LOW, MGEE, MCD, MET, MU, NFG, NFLX, NWL, NKE, NDSN, NOC, NWN, NVAX, NUE, OXY, ONB, OHI, OKE, PPG, PH, PFE, LIN, RJF, RGEN, SJW, CRM, SCL, SYY, TSM, TDY, TMO, THO, TKR, VFC, WPC, DIS, WMB, XEL, ZBH, RMT, UTF, GGN, MA, WU, FSLR, TMUS, DAL, LLNW, BX, DFS, ETJ, TGH, BEP, V, PM, AMRS, HRZN, KMI, ZNGA, MRCC, KNOP, GOOG, CGC, ACB, CYBR, QRVO, TDOC, CC, NTNX, CRSP, FUV, EQH, LYFT, DOW, CTVA, FOUR, LMND, SNOW, PLTR, ABNB, ACWV, ARKW, BSV, DEM, DGRO, DNL, DWLD, FDT, FEM, FEP, FTC, FTSM, FXR, FYX, IEF, IEI, IGE, IGM, IGV, IPAY, IWC, IWN, IYR, LIT, LTPZ, MCHI, NUEM, NUHY, PTLC, QTEC, RWR, SCHE, SPIB, SPTL, TLT, VMBS, VNQ, VRP, VTWO, XLI,

JKH, SCHP, JPST, VONG, VOOG, SCHO, JKK, VTV, VCSH, FSK, ISTB, IUSV, AAPL, DRI, VYM, GOVT, IJH, IJR, EMQQ, JPM, ESGU, IEFA, SHYG, VTEB, XLF, SCHG, SUB, BIIB, EFV, SPY, SUSB, LLY, NEE, FBND, FDIS, IJS, IJJ, MUB, SMB, XLE, MSFT, EFG, FEZ, ITOT, QQQ, SCHV, VSS, XLRE, GS, INTC, VZ, CAPE, EEM, HEFA, MGC, MGK, ONEQ, SCHA, SPLG, VEA, VGT, VWO, VWOB, XLY, MMM, T, BMY, DVA, DUK, GIS, HON, MDT, PAYX, PEP, SO, TGT, UNP, ULTA, ABBV, BABA, CHIQ, ESGD, FINX, HACK, IVV, IVW, JKE, LMBS, MBB, PKW, PTNQ, VCIT, VXF, CB, ABT, APD, AMGN, AMAT, CAT, LUMN, SCHW, CSCO, CMCSA, CAG, COP, COST, EMR, FDX, FUL, IFF, MRK, PG, QCOM, RY, X, WMT, CLM, CRF, THTX, PSX, FB, SPOT, NIO, STNE, PINS, CHWY, IMVT, CCIV, AI, BIL, BNDX, BOTZ, CGW, CIBR, CLOU, CORP, DIA, DLS, EFA, EMB, ESGE, FDN, FIXD, FTA, FTCS, FTSL, FVD, GDX, GSLC, HYG, HYLS, IBUY, ITB, IVOL, IWF, IWM, IWP, KBWB, MILN, QYLD, ROBO, SCHF, SCHM, SKYY, SLQD, SLV, SPTM, SPTS, SRVR, USHY, VHT, VLUE, VTIP, XLB, XLK, XLV, ABM, ADBE, AMD, AFL, AWR, AMT, TFC, BP, BLL, BAC, BRK.B, BA, BSX, VIAC, CWT, CNI, CINF, C, CLF, KO, CTSH, STZ, CMI, DHR, DE, DOV, EMN, ETN, ERIC, EXAS, XOM, F, FCX, GPC, GILD, HDB, HSY, HPQ, HRL, IBM, ITW, KEY, KMB, LANC, LEG, LMT, LOW, MGEE, MCD, MET, MU, NFG, NFLX, NWL, NKE, NDSN, NOC, NWN, NVAX, NUE, OXY, ONB, OHI, OKE, PPG, PH, PFE, LIN, RJF, RGEN, SJW, CRM, SCL, SYY, TSM, TDY, TMO, THO, TKR, VFC, WPC, DIS, WMB, XEL, ZBH, RMT, UTF, GGN, MA, WU, FSLR, TMUS, DAL, LLNW, BX, DFS, ETJ, TGH, BEP, V, PM, AMRS, HRZN, KMI, ZNGA, MRCC, KNOP, GOOG, CGC, ACB, CYBR, QRVO, TDOC, CC, NTNX, CRSP, FUV, EQH, LYFT, DOW, CTVA, FOUR, LMND, SNOW, PLTR, ABNB, ACWV, ARKW, BSV, DEM, DGRO, DNL, DWLD, FDT, FEM, FEP, FTC, FTSM, FXR, FYX, IEF, IEI, IGE, IGM, IGV, IPAY, IWC, IWN, IYR, LIT, LTPZ, MCHI, NUEM, NUHY, PTLC, QTEC, RWR, SCHE, SPIB, SPTL, TLT, VMBS, VNQ, VRP, VTWO, XLI, Reduced Positions: BIV, IUSB, AOM, SCHR, GBIL, PSA, AVGO, FXL, LGLV, GWW, VB, VO, MMC, FBT, XMMO, HD, TXN, SPSB, VBK, SUSC, IGLB, USRT, VBR, VGSH, VOE, XLU, FHLC, FTEC, FVC, FXH, SHV, USIG, BOH, CHKP, BBN, MPC, AGG, FV, MTUM, QUAL, SLYV, SMDV, SPEM, USO, VUG, CVX, CCI, D, LHX, K, PLUG, SUI, RQI, AIMC, DISCK, TSLA, TCPC, IQ, ZUO, AOK, DBC, EWJ, EWU, FPE, GLD, IJT, IWR, IYC, MINT, SMH, SPYG, TIP, VT, XAR, AES, ATVI, ALK, ALB, AXP, ARWR, BDX, APYX, CGRN, CL, TCOM, DD, FRT, FMBH, GE, ILMN, SJM, LH, MRVL, VTRS, NVDA, NEM, ODFL, PENN, PSEC, PRU, SLB, SBUX, TJX, TR, WAB, WFC, CROX, FTF, FLNT, WKHS, GM, EPAM, SPLK, NOW, FUBO, AAL, STOR, ETSY, SQ, APPN, AFIN, ROKU, DELL, FSR, ARKK, BND, DGRW, DSI, FREL, GII, HYS, IAGG, ICLN, IVE, IYH, JNK, MDYG, PFF, PXH, REM, RODM, SCZ, SHM, SIVR, SJNK, SLYG, SPMD, SPSM, SPYV, VIG, VRAI, VTI,

Investment company Creative Financial Designs Inc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Inspire 100 ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Creative Financial Designs Inc . As of 2021Q2, Creative Financial Designs Inc owns 1297 stocks with a total value of $499 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH) - 232,486 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 503.06% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 106,326 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.13% Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 207,981 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 142.44% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 146,367 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.21% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 120,974 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66%

Creative Financial Designs Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.49 and $102.81, with an estimated average price of $99.53. The stock is now traded at around $105.717500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 108,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Creative Financial Designs Inc initiated holding in Inspire 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.94 and $42.67, with an estimated average price of $41.17. The stock is now traded at around $43.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 210,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Creative Financial Designs Inc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.48 and $74.8, with an estimated average price of $72.54. The stock is now traded at around $71.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 56,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Creative Financial Designs Inc initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $37.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 59,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Creative Financial Designs Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $172.3 and $193.74, with an estimated average price of $183.88. The stock is now traded at around $180.763500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Creative Financial Designs Inc initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 37,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Creative Financial Designs Inc added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 503.06%. The purchase prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 232,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Creative Financial Designs Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 3344.69%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 163,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Creative Financial Designs Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 281.97%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 239,943 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Creative Financial Designs Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 142.44%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 207,981 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Creative Financial Designs Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 212.04%. The purchase prices were between $234.64 and $262.72, with an estimated average price of $249.22. The stock is now traded at around $272.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 22,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Creative Financial Designs Inc added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 45.98%. The purchase prices were between $51.17 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 233,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Creative Financial Designs Inc sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.56 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.07.

Creative Financial Designs Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Creative Financial Designs Inc sold out a holding in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $9.6 and $11.59, with an estimated average price of $10.63.

Creative Financial Designs Inc sold out a holding in Viavi Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $15.7 and $17.94, with an estimated average price of $16.85.

Creative Financial Designs Inc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Creative Financial Designs Inc sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $210.58 and $252.95, with an estimated average price of $232.69.