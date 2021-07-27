State Treasurer State Of Michigan Buys Athene Holding, Accenture PLC, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Comcast Corp, Oracle Corp

- New Purchases: ATH, ACN, EMB, MDT, ZTS, LIN, GLOB, PRGS, SPNT, CB, SSYS, SPOT, AON, NXPI, ETN, JCI, ZM, TT, TEL, REZI, INFO, APTV, ZBH, YUM, XLNX, WLTW, ZBRA, ICLR, LYB, GRMN, LDI, Z, STE, AMCR, RCL, XYL, CRSP, TRGP, ALLE, PNR, JAZZ, NCLH, RE, IVZ, NSA, ADNT, JHG, ESNT, NVT, NVST, OGN, YETI, AZPN, CROX, ELY, LIVN, HELE, LSCC, PRGO, RNR, XRX, ZION, TNL, G, MELI, ENV, NLSN, CPRI, YELP, LBTYK, SSNC, RCM, PGNY, BILL,
- Added Positions: LQD, MSFT, MS, GS, PG, VST, GD, IPG, T, QCOM, OTIS, FHN, PKI, SWK, CDK, GILD, CRM, FOX, AGG, CACI, BR, JCOM, SNX, FTNT, HOLX, CSCO, INTU, SPY, ALGT, FB, CVS, AMZN, VLUE, KEYS, DELL, BMY, QUAL, LNT, COST, LLY, FISV, HBAN, LMT, NKE, PXD, TDY, WMT, CELH, KMI, MPC, NOW, NVTA, DMTK, RUBY, TWST, DKNG, IJH, XLF, ABMD, ATVI, ARE, AMT, AJG, AIZ, BK, BLK, VIAC, CE, CNC, CNP, LUMN, FIS, CHD, CTXS, CLX, COO, DHI, DVN, DISCA, DD, EOG, DISH, EIX, EA, EQR, ESS, EL, EXPE, EXR, FRT, FNF, GPS, GPN, LHX, IDXX, IRM, MAC, MLM, MCHP, MPWR, NRG, OMC, PCG, PPG, PGR, PHM, ROK, ROL, POOL, SIVB, SRE, SHW, TTWO, TSCO, UAL, RTX, WY, WU, LULU, DISCK, FRC, ENPH, VEEV, ETSY, UA, BKR, PLTR,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B, CMCSA, ORCL, TMO, AMAT, VZ, SYF, EBAY, GIS, IBM, KHC, BBY, CAG, EMR, FOXA, AAPL, FITB, BIIB, LH, LOW, KMB, MAS, AMGN, AMD, CL, MASI, ABBV, MRK, PM, ALB, DAVA, IYM, EFC, PYPL, SFIX, KO, HON, BKNG, TCPC, AGCO, AMG, Y, AMED, AFG, AIRC, ATR, WTRG, ARW, ARWR, SAM, BRO, BC, BLDR, CPT, CSL, CASY, CRL, CHE, CHDN, CIEN, XEC, CLF, CGNX, COHR, CBSH, NNN, CREE, CFR, CMI, DAR, DECK, DCI, EWBC, EME, EXEL, XOM, FDS, FICO, FFIN, GNTX, GGG, HOG, EHC, HPQ, HRC, HST, HUBB, IIVI, ITT, INTC, JBL, JBLU, JLL, KRC, KNX, KSS, LRCX, LAMR, LSTR, LII, JEF, LECO, LAD, LFUS, MDU, MKSI, MANH, MAT, MPW, MU, MIDD, MOH, NBIX, NYT, NDSN, OGE, ORI, OHI, OSK, PTC, PFE, PNFP, PII, PB, RPM, RS, RGEN, ROST, RGLD, SEIC, SMG, XPO, SCI, SBNY, SLAB, SON, LSI, STLD, SRCL, SF, SNV, AXON, TECH, TPX, TTEK, TXRH, THO, TOL, TTC, TREX, X, UTHR, OLED, DIS, WSO, WSM, WWD, WEX, OC, FSLR, ACM, RGA, LEA, FAF, VAC, POST, FIVE, RH, CONE, REXR, PCTY, PRAH, STOR, SEDG, CABO, BLD, RUN, LITE, PEN, CDAY, WH, BJ, IAA, CNXC, MTUM, ALE, AYI, RAMP, NSP, ADS, ACC, AEO, AIG, AMP, AMKR, ASH, ASB, ATO, AN, AZO, AVT, BXS, BOH, OZK, BDC, BKH, BLKB, BYD, BCO, BRKS, BF.B, CBRL, CBT, CCMP, COF, CRI, CATY, CAR, CERN, CHH, CI, CRUS, CLH, COLM, CMC, CMP, CNO, CNX, INGR, OFC, CUZ, CR, CW, DVA, ATGE, DKS, DLTR, DY, EXP, EGP, EMN, ECL, ENS, EPR, EQT, FNB, FFIV, FCN, FHI, FCFS, PACW, FR, FLO, FLS, FLR, FL, FULT, GATX, TGNA, IT, GE, GBCI, GT, GEF, HRB, HAE, HAIN, HALO, HWC, THG, HE, HR, HCSG, MLHR, HXL, HIW, ICUI, IDA, ILMN, IART, IBOC, IP, SJM, JKHY, JACK, JW.A, JNPR, KBH, KMT, KEX, KR, LHCG, SR, LANC, LGND, LNC, LPX, MTG, MSM, MAN, MTZ, MMS, MRCY, MCY, MET, MTD, MSA, MTX, MHK, TAP, MCO, MUR, NCR, NFG, NATI, NKTR, NEOG, NTCT, NJR, NYCB, NEU, NWL, JWN, NOC, NWE, NUS, NUVA, ON, ASGN, PNM, PSB, PKG, PZZA, PDCO, PPC, AVNT, PCH, STL, PRU, PSA, QDEL, RLI, RYN, RBC, WRK, R, SLG, SLM, SAFM, SGMS, SEE, SIGI, SMTC, SXT, SLGN, SSD, SKX, LUV, SWX, STAA, STRA, SYNA, TDS, THC, TEX, TCBI, TXT, TKR, ACIW, THS, WEN, TRN, TRMK, TSN, UMBF, UMPQ, UBSI, URI, KMPR, URBN, VLO, VLY, VMI, VSAT, VSH, WBA, WAFD, GHC, WBS, WW, WRI, WERN, WDC, WHR, WTFC, INT, WWE, WOR, L, PRG, HOMB, EVR, CVLT, DEI, EBS, KBR, CNK, IBKR, TDC, ULTA, IRDM, DAN, CFX, TREE, LOPE, DG, KAR, PEB, CIT, CHTR, PRI, SIX, HPP, COR, GM, SBRA, VC, MOS, ACHC, TRIP, GMED, SRC, QLYS, TPH, TMHC, COTY, NWSA, DOC, SFM, FOXF, MUSA, SAIC, BRX, ALLY, OGS, SABR, NAVI, ANET, HQY, SYNH, QRVO, UE, WING, UNVR, ENR, CC, OLLI, HPE, NGVT, KNSL, MEDP, VVV, PK, AM, JBGS, BHF, SAIL, CHX, EQH, GO, CARR, VNT, XLV,
- Sold Out: REGI, MODV, MVIS, VAR, DASH, TCF, GRUB, CMD, DCT, CRWD, TENB, PRSP, TLND, AVNS, WD5A, FLIR, CLGX, LNG, SVC, UFS, TR, TXG, GNW, U, IDCC,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,500,554 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,755,725 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.16%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,306,240 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.31%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 138,827 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76%
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 3,258,300 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.58%
State Treasurer State Of Michigan initiated holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $49.87 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $59.91. The stock is now traded at around $64.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 3,902,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)
State Treasurer State Of Michigan initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $319.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 385,353 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
State Treasurer State Of Michigan initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $110.54. The stock is now traded at around $112.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 673,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
State Treasurer State Of Michigan initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $130.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 338,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
State Treasurer State Of Michigan initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23. The stock is now traded at around $201.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 222,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)
State Treasurer State Of Michigan initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $300.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 130,764 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
State Treasurer State Of Michigan added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 27.58%. The purchase prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29. The stock is now traded at around $135.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 3,258,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
State Treasurer State Of Michigan added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 164.58%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $96.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,033,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
State Treasurer State Of Michigan added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 64.69%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $140.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,017,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
State Treasurer State Of Michigan added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 155.39%. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $373.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 231,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vistra Corp (VST)
State Treasurer State Of Michigan added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 96.71%. The purchase prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26. The stock is now traded at around $19.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,935,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
State Treasurer State Of Michigan added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 453.65%. The purchase prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $194.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 332,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)
State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold out a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.55 and $71.13, with an estimated average price of $62.53.Sold Out: ModivCare Inc (MODV)
State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold out a holding in ModivCare Inc. The sale prices were between $134.6 and $176.62, with an estimated average price of $149.76.Sold Out: Microvision Inc (MVIS)
State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold out a holding in Microvision Inc. The sale prices were between $10.39 and $26.44, with an estimated average price of $16.42.Sold Out: (VAR)
State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25.Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)
State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.
