State Treasurer State Of Michigan Buys Athene Holding, Accenture PLC, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Comcast Corp, Oracle Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

State Treasurer State Of Michigan Buys Athene Holding, Accenture PLC, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Comcast Corp, Oracle Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Lansing, MI, based Investment company State Treasurer State Of Michigan (Current Portfolio) buys Athene Holding, Accenture PLC, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Morgan Stanley, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Comcast Corp, Oracle Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Applied Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, State Treasurer State Of Michigan. As of 2021Q2, State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 968 stocks with a total value of $17 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STATE TREASURER STATE OF MICHIGAN's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/state+treasurer+state+of+michigan/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of STATE TREASURER STATE OF MICHIGAN
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,500,554 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,755,725 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.16%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,306,240 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.31%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 138,827 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76%
  5. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 3,258,300 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.58%
New Purchase: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)

State Treasurer State Of Michigan initiated holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $49.87 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $59.91. The stock is now traded at around $64.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 3,902,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)

State Treasurer State Of Michigan initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $319.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 385,353 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

State Treasurer State Of Michigan initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $110.54. The stock is now traded at around $112.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 673,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

State Treasurer State Of Michigan initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $130.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 338,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

State Treasurer State Of Michigan initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23. The stock is now traded at around $201.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 222,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)

State Treasurer State Of Michigan initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $300.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 130,764 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

State Treasurer State Of Michigan added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 27.58%. The purchase prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29. The stock is now traded at around $135.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 3,258,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

State Treasurer State Of Michigan added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 164.58%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $96.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,033,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

State Treasurer State Of Michigan added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 64.69%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $140.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,017,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

State Treasurer State Of Michigan added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 155.39%. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $373.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 231,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vistra Corp (VST)

State Treasurer State Of Michigan added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 96.71%. The purchase prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26. The stock is now traded at around $19.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,935,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

State Treasurer State Of Michigan added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 453.65%. The purchase prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $194.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 332,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)

State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold out a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.55 and $71.13, with an estimated average price of $62.53.

Sold Out: ModivCare Inc (MODV)

State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold out a holding in ModivCare Inc. The sale prices were between $134.6 and $176.62, with an estimated average price of $149.76.

Sold Out: Microvision Inc (MVIS)

State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold out a holding in Microvision Inc. The sale prices were between $10.39 and $26.44, with an estimated average price of $16.42.

Sold Out: (VAR)

State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25.

Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)

State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of STATE TREASURER STATE OF MICHIGAN. Also check out:

1. STATE TREASURER STATE OF MICHIGAN's Undervalued Stocks
2. STATE TREASURER STATE OF MICHIGAN's Top Growth Companies, and
3. STATE TREASURER STATE OF MICHIGAN's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that STATE TREASURER STATE OF MICHIGAN keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider