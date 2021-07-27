Jerash Holdings to Double Worker Capacity at Facility in Al-Hasa As Part of Special Humanitarian Project with Jordanian Government

Focused on Women Recruitment, Company Provides Free Healthcare and Daycare to Workforce, Including Syrian Refugees

Humanitarian Efforts Recognized by United Nations

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sports and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced that it expects to surpass its goal of employing 500 workers at its new manufacturing facility in Al-Hasa by the end of 2021.

The Al-Hasa facility is the result of a joint project between Jerash and Jordan's Ministry of Labor that began in 2018 to create employment opportunities for women in remote areas with unemployment rates as high as 70 percent.

As part of the project, the Jordanian government contributed 50 percent to employee wages and social security benefits for one year, and it has subsidized the Company's 54,000 square-foot facility rent-free and will continue to do so until December 2022. In return, Jerash is responsible for establishing and operating the manufacturing plant, as well as the recruitment, hiring and training of 500 employees.

"We started the Al-Hasa project with the intent of empowering women in this remote area by not only providing employment, but also advancement opportunities and a stable work environment," said Sam Choi, chairman and CEO of Jerash. "The last 16 months have been unprecedented due to the pandemic, and we are very proud of the progress we have made as we plan to have 600 people - mostly women with a sizable number of Syrian refugees - employed at the Al-Hasa facility by the end of this year, exceeding our initial goal."

The Al-Hasa facility was completed and operational in November 2019 and currently employs more than 300 people. Ninety-eight percent of the employees are women, many with bachelor's degrees. The facility is also equipped with a modern daycare center that provides free childcare and nursing services to help improve employee work-life balance.

Other key benefits Jerash provides to all its employees in Jordan include free healthcare, lodging and transportation. Last year, the Company established a government-approved hospital clinic in Amman with full-time doctors and nurses during the height of the pandemic to care for its sick workers when hospitals in Jordan were at full capacity. Just recently, Jerash worked with Jordan's Ministry of Health to complete inoculations of COVID-19 vaccines for all its employees.

Jerash also provides its employees with professional development and soft skill training. The Company is engaged with Better Work, a collaboration between the United Nation's International Labor Organization and the International Finance Corporation to help its employees better understand their rights, as well as learn new core skills including money management and financial literacy.

Customer Case Study

The Al-Hasa facility has been certified by The North Face to manufacture a number of its branded garments, including Osito jackets, as well as the company's IWD Collection, a line of limited-edition T-shirts and tote bags celebrating 2020's International Women's Day.

Made from technical fabric, the special IWD Collection pieces feature a vintage photo from the Yosemite Archives showing two women at the peak of a cliff after climbing in dresses and heels, underlined by the mantra, "We Move Mountains."

"We are thrilled to have customers like The North Face engaged in this project and promote these efforts in their marketing campaigns," added Choi. "Our broader efforts in the recruitment and hiring of women and women Syrian refugees have been recognized by the United Nations and have resulted in Jerash being named as one of the first manufacturers to export products to the U.S. and EU member countries tariff-free."

The Company currently employs approximately 90 Syrian refugees across its factories in Jordan. Jerash plans to hire an additional 200 new Syrian workers from the Zaatari refugee camp in northern Jordan for its factories in Amman. All of these workers will receive wages equal to those of other employees and have access to free transportation, free healthcare, as well as other benefits and advancement opportunities.

About Jerash Holdings, Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sports and outerwear for leading global brands and retailers, including Walmart, Costco, New Balance, G-III (which owns brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY, and Guess), American Eagle, and VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, and JanSport,). Jerash's existing production facilities comprise four factory units, one workshop, and four warehouses, and Jerash currently employs approximately 4,500 people. The total annual capacity at its facilities was approximately 12.0 million pieces as of March 31, 2021. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may," "would," "could," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect Jerash's current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those risks described from time to time in filings made by Jerash with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, there is uncertainty about the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Jerash does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

