Sound Community Bank Welcomes New Chief Accounting Officer

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

SEATTLE, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound Community Bank and its Board of Directors welcome a new Chief Accounting Officer, Jennifer L. Mallon.

Mallon is Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer. She brings over 15 years of financial services and community banking experience to Sound Community Bank. She began her career as an auditor in one of the big four accounting firms and spent the majority of her career in banking, with a mix of medium-to-large community banks. Most recently she served as Senior Vice President of Financial Reporting at Banc of California.

During her career, Mallon assisted multiple banks in streamlining accounting and reporting processes, implemented and designed effective controls over financial reporting, led the implementation of technical accounting guidance, and utilized process automation to increase efficiency. Mallon holds an undergraduate degree from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, a graduate degree from the University of Southern California, and a professional license as a Certified Public Accountant.

Mallon is married with two children and enjoys spending her spare time with her family and dogs, as well as traveling around the world.

Sound Community Bank is a Seattle-based community bank, providing personal and business banking services in King, Pierce, Snohomish, Jefferson and Clallam Counties, and on the web at www.soundcb.com. Sound Community Bank is a subsidiary of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. ( SFBC).

For additional information:

Media Contact:
Brady Robb, SVP, Marketing Director
Sound Community Bank
1-800-458-5585 x202
[email protected]

