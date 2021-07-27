HAVN Life Signs Agreement to Enable Export of Psilocybin into Canada, the US and Europe

The Agreement with P.A. Benjamin Manufacturing Company whom operates a GMP compliant facility in Jamaica

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN)(OTC PINK:HAVLF)( FRA:5NP, Financial) (the "Company" or "Havn Life") a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of APIs that support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind, is thrilled to announced a new agreement with P.A. Benjamin Manufacturing Company ("PAB"), a pharmaceutical manufacturing company based in Kingston, Jamaica.

PAB operates a GMP compliant facility and will be contract packing HAVN Life naturally-derived psilocybin, following the necessary protocols to allow for export from Jamaica and import into Canada, the US and Europe. Along with HAVN Life's collaboration with Hypha Wellness, a Jamaican food and psychoactive mushroom producer, this agreement further reinforces the Company's commitment to collaboration and long-term industry growth in Jamaica. Further building out this psychedelic supply chain puts HAVN Life in an excellent position to be an early mover, as markets begin to open up around the globe. The agreement will also open the door for HAVN Life to seek API designations, as well as secure further supply agreements with companies seeking high-quality and naturally derived psilocybin.

"As a new industry it is critical that there is stakeholder partnership and as such the partnership between Jamaican GMP manufacturer, P.A. Benjamins, Hypha Wellness, and HAVN Life Sciences is a step in the right direction" remarks Hon. Floyd Green, MP, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries. "The sustainability of the industry will depend largely on our ability to effectively research psilocybin mushrooms and to combine Agriculture with manufacturing," he adds.

"This partnership with PAB is absolutely key for our ability to supply safe, quality-controlled psilocybin API's to researchers and patients around the globe," says HAVN Life CEO, Tim Moore. "The agreement will make HAVN Life the first company in the Caribbean Community and Common Market with GMP capabilities for psilocybin-a huge step towards our goal to be at the forefront of the international psychedelic supply chain framework," he adds.

"We're excited and committed to work with HAVN Life Science and Hypha Wellness to export psilocybin, and build our research and development partnerships," says Christopher Powell, Director at P.A. Benjamin Manufacturing Company.

"Working with Jamaican stakeholders and the GMP manufacturer P.A. Benjamin's, we're focused on developing a framework for manufacturing and exports," says Benjamin Graeme, Founder, Director at Hypha Wellness. "It's an exciting time as Jamaica has a unique value position in the international market, and the means to supply it," he adds.

The agreement and packaging of psilocybin through PAB's GMP compliant facility will be in compliance with Health Canada and local guidelines.

About Havn Life Sciences Inc.

HAVN Life Sciences is a Canadian biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychoactive compounds, the development of natural health products, and innovative mental health treatment to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind. Learn more at: havnlife.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube.

About P.A. Benjam

in Manufacturing CompanyThe Benjamin Family has been a trusted name in Jamaica for over a century, established in 1879. ISO certified, the mission of P.A. Benjamin Manufacturing Company Limited is to manufacture and distribute the highest quality goods in the health care, toiletries, personal care and culinary preparations categories in both the domestic and export markets.

Increased emphasis has been placed on the export potential for its products. Benjamins has embarked on a very aggressive new products development program to complement several of the already established products, and also to venture into new product areas in synergy with the company's capabilities. The new product development efforts are ongoing with emphasis being placed on the expansion of the pharmaceutical range of products.

